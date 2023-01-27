Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
St. George police say city has a graffiti problem
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George are reporting a roughly $700 a day graffiti scourge in the city. “Would you say St. George City has a graffiti problem?” the department asked in a social media post. “If you said no, you...
890kdxu.com
What the Heck is a Pot Throw? St. George is Having One This Friday
I got this press release yesterday afternoon and barely glanced at it, but it planted a thought in my mind that has been wriggling around in there ever since: What the heck is a pot throw?. "All are invited to the free Community Pot Throw on February 3 at the...
890kdxu.com
TOTALLY AWESOME: St. George Opens Senior Wheelchair Park!
St. George, Utah has opened it's FIRST Senior Wheelchair Park this week! The park features ramps and jumps built perfectly for wheelchairs and senior citizens. Southern Utah is home to very ACTIVE and FUN community with tons of outdoor fun to be had in the area. Southern Utah is ALSO home to MANY senior citizens. So this new park makes great sense for the community!
890kdxu.com
Ready to try Express Chicken St George?
I've been seeing this place come together for a while and as I drove by, two words caught my eye. CHICKEN and ROTISSERIE. In my mind, I wondered what Chicken Express was. 'Never heard of that. As I Googled it, I realized I had the words backward. I looked back at the sign and noticed it's not Chicken Express. It is Express Chicken. My search kept coming up with Chicken Express too but no Express Chicken.
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
ksl.com
Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured
CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
890kdxu.com
It’s time: Sam’s Club In St. George Just Makes Sense
Years ago (late 1990s) I owned a vending machine business. We sold the snacks that kept travelers, shift workers and high school students happy and moving. And about once a month we would make the trip to Las Vegas to get the supplies needed to run our business. At Sam's Club and Costco in Vegas, we'd stock up on Snicker's bars, Grandma's Cookies and Diet Coke (among other things).
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
ABC 4
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
ksl.com
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Iron County — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight's daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah’s Favorite Italian Food
The start of February brings with it thoughts of Valentine's Day and warmer weather on the way, something else it also brings with it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day on the 7and National Pizza Day on 9th. If you didn’t already know, I love Italian food and Italy is also my favorite country I’ve visited so far. With this in mind, I went to our B921 listeners, took a super official office poll, and asked what your favorite Italian restaurants are.
Over half a pound of meth found during Mesquite traffic stop
Mesquite police made an arrest after they found over half a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
890kdxu.com
Buhanan To Join St. George’s Tech Ridge As Community Liaison
Tech Ridge announced that Brad Buhanan has been selected as the Director of Community Engagement. Buhanan comes with extensive experience in this community filling roles such as St George Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors Chair, as well as numerous committee chair positions.
890kdxu.com
Local Artists To Watch Series Featuring Mountaintop Sound
Welcome back to the local artists to watch the series featuring Mountaintop Sound. The local artists to watch series is my way of shining the spotlight on the talented musicians we have in the region. In their bio, Mountaintop Sound describes their sound as “influenced by traditional bluegrass tunes, contemporary...
890kdxu.com
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
upr.org
Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best
One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States. Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada.” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
890kdxu.com
Snow Canyon Star Signs With School in Utah
Jake Hill scored 19 touchdowns in his career with the Snow Canyon Warriors and made himself into one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the state his senior year. He caught 39 passes for 601 yards for the Snow Canyon in 2022 and lead them to a 5-1 record in Region 10. He started the season off with a bang against Northridge. He 5 catches, 141 yards and 3 touchdowns. His biggest in-region game came against Crimson Cliffs. The 6'3" senior caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
sunnewsdaily.com
Dixie’s Got Talent 2023: And the winner is…
Dixie’s Got Talent announces its winners and runners-up for the 13th consecutive year. The adult winner is Kivrin Glassco, a freshman general studies major from Woods Cross. The adult runner-up is Locklin Hammett, a sophomore communication studies major from St. George. The youth winner is Bryce Christiansen from St....
Comments / 1