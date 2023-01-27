Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in collision with semi Friday
A Willmar man was injured when his car collided with a semi-truck on icy roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Dominga Ortiz Cortez, age 19, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 7. At about 3:03 p.m., near mile post 118, the Equinox collided with an eastbound Volvo semi being driving by Craig Allen Zacher, age 56, of Langdon, North Dakota, which then went into the ditch.
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man
Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
knsiradio.com
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
thenewsleaders.com
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
Fake $100 Bills Being Passed Around in Douglas County
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking business owners to be on the lookout for fake money. The Sheriff's Office says in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The bar owners say the fake money was used while buying pull...
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Couple Searching for Ring Lost at the Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza
A couple who were at the Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend are searching for a missing engagement ring. Jed Rusk took to Facebook on Sunday to ask for help in relocating the ring:. Might be a long shot, but my wife misplaced her engagement ring while at...
No School At Avon Elementary Again on Tuesday
AVON (WJON News) -- Classes have been canceled again for Tuesday at Avon Elementary. The Albany Area School District says mechanical issues remain for the Avon school building. This only affects students at Avon elementary.
Brainerd Jaycees Hosting America’s Ice Fishing Tournament
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Brainerd Jaycees are giving you another chance to win some prizes while ice fishing this weekend. Their virtual event called "America's Ice Fishing Tournament" is Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Spokesman Tad Johnson says the event was created during the COVID pandemic when...
These Treats From The Cold Spring Bakery Are Only Around For A Limited Time!
With the calendar set to turn the page over to February, there is something really SWEET to look forward to! Cold Spring Bakery announced this morning on social media that a popular 'delicacy' would be available for just a limited time, but if you wait too long you are going to miss out. So what is this delicacy they are referring to? A Paczki.
Xcel To Test Power Storage Tech in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - Xcel Energy is bringing state-of-the-art storage technology to the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Xcel Energy has partnered with Form Energy, an American technology company, to deploy an iron-air battery system at the Sherco Plant. The 10 MW / 1,000 MWh multi-day storage facility in Becker...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
ROCORI School Board To Consider Resolution for Open Enrollment
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The ROCORI School Board will consider adopting a resolution to limit the number of students who live outside the district and want to go to school there. During Monday's school board meeting, the board will set its enrollment capacity for each grade level. The district...
