Seahawks QB Geno Smith wins Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started out the 2022 season playing at an MVP level – or at least good enough to be in the conversation. Smith’s game dropped off a bit after Week 5 due to issues with turnovers and he fell out of that race. However, he still performed well enough overall to win himself a couple of prestigious awards.

The team just announced that Smith has won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He also won the Most Improved Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

The other finalists for the Comeback Player of the Year award were Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, who were both deserving in their own ways, but Smith made a much bigger impact.

Smith ended the season with a career best 30 touchdown passes to go with a new Seahawks franchise record 4,282 passing yards and he led the league in completion rate at 69.8%.

Congrats!

Wade Boyd
2d ago

Well done Geno! Me and the missus watched you all season and enjoyed almost every offensive down. Congratulations. Hope you’re awarded with a great contract to continue playing in Seattle.

nm156
2d ago

Good job Geno! Seems like he was throwing more short-range balls to his tight ends earlier in the season, before that skid. I thought it kept the drives going more consistently. Instead of just focusing on Walker, Lockett, and Metcalf. See you next fall Geno. 🌟

