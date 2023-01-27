Seahawks QB Geno Smith wins Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started out the 2022 season playing at an MVP level – or at least good enough to be in the conversation. Smith’s game dropped off a bit after Week 5 due to issues with turnovers and he fell out of that race. However, he still performed well enough overall to win himself a couple of prestigious awards.

The team just announced that Smith has won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He also won the Most Improved Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

The other finalists for the Comeback Player of the Year award were Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, who were both deserving in their own ways, but Smith made a much bigger impact.

Smith ended the season with a career best 30 touchdown passes to go with a new Seahawks franchise record 4,282 passing yards and he led the league in completion rate at 69.8%.

Congrats!