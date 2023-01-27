Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WANE-TV
FW Running Club sprints into year with meeting, banquet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Meeting and Banquet was held Sunday afternoon celebrating members’ participation as well health and fitness. The banquet included an award presentation and a meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Camille Herron, an American ultra-runner and USATF Certified Coach...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
WANE-TV
Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine prepares to open in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant specializing in “Asian fusion” food will soon open on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine teased its grand opening on Facebook in mid-January and said it will open “very soon,” but the restaurant has not provided an official grand opening date.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne firefighters save one of their own in Thursday night fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters saved one of their own during a fire on the southeast side of the city Thursday night. Crews responded to the kitchen fire in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive around 10:30 p.m. While inside the home, a firefighter had a...
WANE-TV
Remembering the missing: Ribbons at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons were hung at Headwaters Park Sunday to honor and remember loved ones. The ribbons were tied around trees that line Clinton Street where they’ll remain for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3.
WANE-TV
Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
Times-Union Newspaper
20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping
Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
WANE-TV
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
wfft.com
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
