brides.com
What Does the Grandmother of the Bride Wear to a Wedding?
Watching a granddaughter get married is every grandmother’s dream, but one thing that she may not consider is what to wear to the wedding. As one of the most important members of the family and guests of honor, a grandmother's attire is of the utmost importance and one that should be highly considered for the special occasion. But, depending on how fashionable your grandmother is, she may need a little support when shopping for a look.
brides.com
Loeffler Randall's New Bridal Collection Brings a Modern Twist to Wedding Accessories
By now, we're sure you've heard of the brand Loeffler Randall. Worn by celebrities like Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner, and Chrissy Teigen, the brand has some of the most recognizable shoes (by way of their signature pleated bow heels), and has catapulted to footwear fame over the past several years. Not only that, but within the wedding space, LR has become a go-to brand for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests all over the world. Today, given the vast increase and demand for their beloved styles, Loeffler Randall has launched its first-ever bridal capsule collection, specifically tailored for the modern bride.
brides.com
I’m a Petite Bridesmaid and It’s Always Hard to Find Dresses That Fit—Until Now
As someone who is petite (under 5’4”), I swear by mini skirts and shorter dresses that don't swamp me (and make my legs look longer). But after recently becoming a bridesmaid, I realized sticking to my tried-and-true look would be challenging. While there’s no rule saying bridesmaids can’t wear short dresses, they can be a lot harder to find. Some brides may also want everyone to wear floor length dresses for a coherent look.
