By now, we're sure you've heard of the brand Loeffler Randall. Worn by celebrities like Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner, and Chrissy Teigen, the brand has some of the most recognizable shoes (by way of their signature pleated bow heels), and has catapulted to footwear fame over the past several years. Not only that, but within the wedding space, LR has become a go-to brand for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests all over the world. Today, given the vast increase and demand for their beloved styles, Loeffler Randall has launched its first-ever bridal capsule collection, specifically tailored for the modern bride.

1 DAY AGO