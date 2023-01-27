We all need to be strong in the grace of Christ, then we can deal with the things that disturb us.

When we call on the God of all grace, we receive what we need. God saved us by His grace and that is how He is keeping us.

The Bible is the Good News of God’s grace in Jesus Christ. We begin by grace and salvation and continue by grace each day. We can never earn God’s acceptance; we receive the gift of salvation only through faith in Christ. God’s grace is available for everyone.

“But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ.” Ephesians 4:7.

We are no longer under the law, which says we have to do this and that. But we are under grace, which says it is love. Christ paid the price at Calvary.

“For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.” Romans 10:4.

God’s Grace is more than amazing.It’s Awesome.