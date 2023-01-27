ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Homelessness in Knoxville and Possible Solutions

(Ed. Notes: First, some of you may not be getting your daily subscription email. There is a glitch in the system and I’m working on it. Second, I’d like your evaluation of the guest writer for today. Thanks.) Homelessness is a growing problem in Knoxville, Tennessee, with an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring

Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Snow Watch: When will it, or will it at all?

The weather-related question that I get asked more than any other these days, especially by teachers, is: “Will it EVER snow?”. It has been an extremely snowless winter thus far. Officially, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.0 inches of snow in Oneida. That’s low for any year in Oneida, but it’s especially low given the relatively snowy winters we’ve had the past few years. On top of that, it’s been a warm winter. While December came in right at normal, thanks to that deep freeze we experienced at Christmas, January has been almost eight degrees above normal. In fact, January 2023 currently ranks as the fourth-warmest January on record in Oneida.
ONEIDA, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Waterline break impacting traffic

A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Analysts believe UT is a Final Four caliber team

That topic reared its head once again after Tennessee toppled No. 10 Texas 82-71 Saturday in only the second matchup of top 10 teams in men’s basketball in Thompson-Boling Arena history. It marked UT’s fifth straight home win over a top 10 opponent and it jumped the Vols from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN

