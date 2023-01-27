Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police department issues special Valentine’s Day offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse
A Massachusetts police department has an offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse. Do you have an ex-valentine that you know has warrants? Or maybe they’re driving around drunk🍻 or with drugs💊 on board? This year, the Abington Police Department has a Valentine’s Day Special for them!🎁
GoLocalProv
Episcopal Church Chided RI Leaders on Homeless - While Sitting on Millions in Property
One of the top clerics in the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island took state leaders to task for their failure to provide a solution to the homelessness crisis. Earlier this month, Archdeacon Grace Swinski of the Diocese spoke in the Rotunda of the State House, just a few hundred yards from Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely office and the headquarters of the Diocese.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
GoLocalProv
RI Trucking Companies Charged With Conspiracy for Tampering With Emission Monitoring Devices
Two Rhode Island trucking companies -- and their owner -- have entered plea agreements admitting guilt in tampering with federal emission monitoring devices on their fleet of trucks. North Kingstown companies M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of RI and owner Michael Collins were sued last week in federal court by...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
Rhode Island Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, in order to Board Planes Without a Passport
The Rhode Island DMV says that its state's residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes. That is, this applies unless they have a passport - just to travel within the U.S.
travel2next.com
5 National Parks In Rhode Island
Rhode Island is the smallest US state, yet, despite its size, there are still four amazing national parks (and one heritage corridor) in Rhode Island for you to discover. The ‘Ocean State’ or ‘Little Rhody’ as it has cutely been nicknamed, is sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut.
travel2next.com
20 Rhode Island Beaches
Rhode Island beaches are perfect for a coastal escape, packed with soft and inviting golden sands and waters perfect for surfing. Many Rhode Island beaches bring up thoughts of traditional New England seaside escapes with their wild and open expanses next to the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Rhode Island has more than 40 miles (64.37 kilometres) of beaches, giving you plenty to explore. Eight state beaches in Rhode Island have lifeguards and plenty of amenities. These beaches tend to be busier than others during the summer, so visiting earlier or later in the day gives you the best opportunity for a more peaceful trip.
Eyewitness News
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
ABC6.com
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
Coyotes are on the prowl in RI; here’s what to do if you spot one
Coyote breeding season will soon be upon us, which is why the DEM is warning residents to be wary.
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
mynbc5.com
Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies
LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
ecori.org
Petition Calls for Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers to be Blown Out of Rhode Island
The use of gas-powered leaf blowers first became popular in the 1970s. (istock) Of all the nature-spoiling, public-health-degrading tools of the lawn-care industry, gasoline-powered leaf blowers easily generate the most disdain. They are noisy, stinky, and obnoxious. They’re not tolerated like lawn mowers, weed whackers, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
