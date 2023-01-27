Rhode Island beaches are perfect for a coastal escape, packed with soft and inviting golden sands and waters perfect for surfing. Many Rhode Island beaches bring up thoughts of traditional New England seaside escapes with their wild and open expanses next to the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Rhode Island has more than 40 miles (64.37 kilometres) of beaches, giving you plenty to explore. Eight state beaches in Rhode Island have lifeguards and plenty of amenities. These beaches tend to be busier than others during the summer, so visiting earlier or later in the day gives you the best opportunity for a more peaceful trip.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO