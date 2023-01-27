ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
MEMPHIS, TN
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
travel2next.com

5 National Parks In Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest US state, yet, despite its size, there are still four amazing national parks (and one heritage corridor) in Rhode Island for you to discover. The ‘Ocean State’ or ‘Little Rhody’ as it has cutely been nicknamed, is sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut.
GEORGIA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Rhode Island Beaches

Rhode Island beaches are perfect for a coastal escape, packed with soft and inviting golden sands and waters perfect for surfing. Many Rhode Island beaches bring up thoughts of traditional New England seaside escapes with their wild and open expanses next to the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Rhode Island has more than 40 miles (64.37 kilometres) of beaches, giving you plenty to explore. Eight state beaches in Rhode Island have lifeguards and plenty of amenities. These beaches tend to be busier than others during the summer, so visiting earlier or later in the day gives you the best opportunity for a more peaceful trip.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
R.A. Heim

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
mynbc5.com

Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies

LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
VERMONT STATE
ecori.org

Petition Calls for Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers to be Blown Out of Rhode Island

The use of gas-powered leaf blowers first became popular in the 1970s. (istock) Of all the nature-spoiling, public-health-degrading tools of the lawn-care industry, gasoline-powered leaf blowers easily generate the most disdain. They are noisy, stinky, and obnoxious. They’re not tolerated like lawn mowers, weed whackers, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

