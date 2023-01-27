ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Neighborhood On Edge As Police Investigate Suspicious Deaths

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city’s east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police were sent to the 1600 block...
GREEN BAY, WI
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
Crews to Install Concrete Barriers Along Green Bay’s Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
GREEN BAY, WI
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bigger, Better Skate Park Is The Goal

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ariens Nordic Center Hosts Its First Big Event

CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

