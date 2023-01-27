ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

This chic Short North business could be closing, but here’s how you can help

Tact Luxe has served as a Columbus hotspot for vintage clothing since it opened in the Short North two years ago. Now, the chic resale spot needs your help. According to a Facebook post from co-owner Gabriel Robinson, Tact Luxe is holding an everything must go sale at its Short North storefront, located at 1182 N. High St. until Jan. 31. Most items in the store will be listed at 40 percent off.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon

Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
GROVEPORT, OH
614now.com

After seven months, this Franklinton marketplace has closed

Last spring, the Marketplace at Gravity was opened to the public. Seven months later, the marketplace announced that it had closed. Billed as an immersive, “experience-driven” pop-up market that featured a rotating variety of artists, makers and vendors in addition to a host of food trucks, the Marketplace at Galaxy first opened in June of 2022. Its closure was announced late last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Breakup Issue of (614) Magazine has arrived

There’s more than just love in the air, Columbus. The February 2023 edition of (614) Magazine, The Breakup Issue, features a handful of anonymously-submitted breakup stories from around Columbus. From hilarity to heartbreak, you’re invited to read through the tales of Columbus splits that involve everything from cemeteries to Mr. Bean.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead

Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy