2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
614now.com
This nearby destination was named ones of the 50 best places in the world to visit by ‘Forbes’
Referring to the southern Ohio hotspot as an “outdoor wonderland,” a recently-published list by “Forbes” of the 50 best places in the world for travel includes the Hocking Hills. The area–parts of which are just over 45 minutes from downtown Columbus–joins exotic destinations such as Bucharest,...
614now.com
This chic Short North business could be closing, but here’s how you can help
Tact Luxe has served as a Columbus hotspot for vintage clothing since it opened in the Short North two years ago. Now, the chic resale spot needs your help. According to a Facebook post from co-owner Gabriel Robinson, Tact Luxe is holding an everything must go sale at its Short North storefront, located at 1182 N. High St. until Jan. 31. Most items in the store will be listed at 40 percent off.
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
614now.com
After seven months, this Franklinton marketplace has closed
Last spring, the Marketplace at Gravity was opened to the public. Seven months later, the marketplace announced that it had closed. Billed as an immersive, “experience-driven” pop-up market that featured a rotating variety of artists, makers and vendors in addition to a host of food trucks, the Marketplace at Galaxy first opened in June of 2022. Its closure was announced late last week.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant introducing chicken wing bouquets for Valentine’s Day
Let’s just be honest for a second: There’s a significant subset of people who would prefer chicken wings to chocolates any day of the week. That being said, it may not be romantic enough to just give someone a box of wings for Valentine’s Day. A Columbus...
614now.com
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Breakup Issue of (614) Magazine has arrived
There’s more than just love in the air, Columbus. The February 2023 edition of (614) Magazine, The Breakup Issue, features a handful of anonymously-submitted breakup stories from around Columbus. From hilarity to heartbreak, you’re invited to read through the tales of Columbus splits that involve everything from cemeteries to Mr. Bean.
614now.com
‘Food & Wine’ ranked all 50 states for their pizza, see where Ohio landed here
While states along the East Coast, Illinois and Michigan typically receive the lion’s share of love when it comes to pizza, almost anyone in Columbus will pound the table and claim Ohio pies are some of the country’s best. But what’s the national perception of Ohio pizza? A...
614now.com
Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead
Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
