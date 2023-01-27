Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
msn.com
Is a Streaming Device Connected to Your TV? Change These Settings Immediately
Tons of people use streaming device because they're a genuinely great way to turn your TV into a streaming hub. All of the major manufacturers -- including Apple, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon -- have recently released new or updated models, so there are plenty of good options for you to choose from. That said, it's important to know that as amazing as these devices are, they do come with a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
Phone Arena
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees.
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
Android Authority
Apple's first AR headset could have pretty awful battery life for $3,000
You might want to stay plugged in when using Apple's mixed-reality headset. A veteran journalist has shared more details about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset. The device will apparently offer just two hours of battery life and a limited amount of content at launch. We’ve heard about Apple‘s upcoming...
The Verge
Apple is reportedly working on a way to make AR apps that’s as simple as talking to Siri
Apple is apparently working on a way to let you make apps for its long-rumored mixed reality headset using Siri, according to a new report from The Information. Yes, that Siri, the one that routinely messes up basic requests or errors out in frustrating ways, will apparently be able to create entire augmented reality (AR) apps that you’ll be able to share with others on the App Store.
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Important iOS security update for all iPhones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Apple has something for all iPhone owners: install an available update. This goes for owners of the latest iPhone 14 all the way to owners of an iPhone 5, which means you may need to make a phone call to an older family member. Many people,...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Fold: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
Will Google’s most ambitious Pixel phone yet be worth the long wait?. Much of the innovation in the smartphone arena over the last few years has come in the form of foldables. Samsung has led the way but the likes of Huawei, Oppo, Honor, and Motorola have all launched devices with folding screens (with varying degrees of success). Google is yet to show its hand, but we’re expecting it to launch a Pixel Fold smartphone in 2023.
Android Authority
The Pixel 5 is the most underrated Pixel to date and I wish it had a successor
No other Pixel has captured that magic yet. A few weeks ago, I completely reset my Pixel 5, packed it up, and sent it to my mom to replace her old, dying smartphone. Even though I hadn’t used that Pixel 5 for over a year as my daily driver, I still felt a pang of nostalgia as I let it go. Sure, knowing it’ll be used every day and that my mom will get the Pixel’s exclusive features and excellent camera is better than leaving it in a drawer for months on end, but still, this particular Pixel was pretty dang special.
Android Headlines
YouTube Music mood filters are now available on the web
After years of waiting, those using the web can finally enjoy the YouTube Music mood filters. This feature is now rolling out for all users on the web version of YouTube Music. With this, users will be able to easily find songs and playlists for streaming that match their moods.
Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected
With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
Google is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing tool after months of development
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. More than a year ago, Google started working on a tool for editing screenshots directly in their desktop browser. First featured in Chrome Canary version 98, this utility gained new functionality over months of work, and seemed as though it was destined to launch outside its feature flag as a tool available for all users. Sadly, Chromium commits made earlier this week point to the demise of the screenshot tool — at least in its current form.
Comments / 0