Cord cutting, the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services, has been on the rise in recent years. According to Statista, Cord cutting has taken its toll on the largest cable TV provider in the United States. Comcast had 22.6 million video subscribers in 2014. Today, that number has reduced to 16.58 million. DirecTV has lost 6.77 million subscribers over the same time period. As more and more people turn to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for their entertainment needs, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has also increased.
Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
Frontier, an internet service provider (ISP) that services 25 US states, has just launched 5 Gig fiber internet service across its entire network. Frontier launched 2 Gig fiber internet service less than a year ago, and the 5 Gig plan is currently available in all of Frontier’s fiber-connected markets, with no phased rollouts.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
Two insurance companies may be changing their rates for Hyundai and Kia cars. Progressive and State Farm are reportedly refusing to issue new policies for those vehicles in the St. Louis area and raising the rates for people who already have them.
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
T-Mobile continues to command a massive lead in offering the best 5G experience among U.S. carriers. A few weeks ago, a report from Ookla revealed that T-Mobile is leaving its rivals in the dust; now Opensignal has confirmed that not only is the Un-carrier’s lead increasing in raw speeds, but it’s leading the way in taking 5G into the mainstream.
Opensignal has released its latest in-depth reports on the overall mobile experience and the 5G performance of the major US carriers. For Q4, T-Mobile retained its big lead for metrics like download and upload speed, consistency, and 5G availability. But AT&T and Verizon were able to win some categories too. Here’s how much faster Opensignal found T-Mobile to be over its competitors and more.
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
When consumers cut back on billed services, PYMNTS data shows, streaming is first to go. Streaming subscription services face an uphill battle with churn. Netflix, for instance, is looking at cancellations ahead as it cracks down on password sharing. “There will be current members that are unhappy with this move,”...
Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
