Columbia, MO

MBB Preview and Live Game Thread: Tigers welcome former Big 8 rival to Columbia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Parker Gillam
rockmnation.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rockmnation.com

Revisiting 2022’s “Count The ‘Ifs’”

Before every football season I continue the tradition set by The Godfather Bill C. and come up with a checklist of accomplishments for the Missouri football team to complete. Some lead to a winning season, some lead to a 10-win season, and the best seasons of recent years check a lot more boxes than other lackluster seasons the Tigers have gone through.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman injured in crash on Highway WW

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for January 23, 2023

Funeral service for Jack Leslie Blackwell, 92, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Masonic service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87,...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation

Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust

A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.

