MBB Preview and Live Game Thread: Tigers welcome former Big 8 rival to Columbia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
rockmnation.com
Recruiting Reset: Missouri solidifies its secondary with the addition of Sidney Williams
Remember when Missouri played against a Mike Leach offense with you, me and three of our favorite traffic cones available in the secondary back in 2020? Eli Drinkwitz is hellbent to make sure that doesn’t happen again. The Tigers went into the offseason with the secondary as one of...
rockmnation.com
Revisiting 2022’s “Count The ‘Ifs’”
Before every football season I continue the tradition set by The Godfather Bill C. and come up with a checklist of accomplishments for the Missouri football team to complete. Some lead to a winning season, some lead to a 10-win season, and the best seasons of recent years check a lot more boxes than other lackluster seasons the Tigers have gone through.
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash
A pickup truck lost control Sunday evening on a slick highway in Morgan County, crashing with another pickup and killing the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
KCTV 5
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Woman injured in crash on Highway WW
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Public School District Took Middle Schoolers to a Drag Show Without Telling Their Parents | Opinion
If you're a parent, you must resist the temptation to indulge your anger. But you must also reject the temptation to remain silent.
Funeral Announcements for January 23, 2023
Funeral service for Jack Leslie Blackwell, 92, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Masonic service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87,...
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation
Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
