Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
WFAE

Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was

Former President Donald Trump will take his 2024 campaign on the road this weekend with a rally in South Carolina. Now, he easily carried that state in 2016 and 2020. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolinian and one of Trump's closest allies, is expected to support Trump. But Trump's political fortunes in the Palmetto State are not a sure thing. Other state leaders are noncommittal, and a couple may even run against him. Here to talk more about this is Dave Wilson. He is president of the Palmetto Family Council. That is an influential evangelical group in South Carolina. Dave Wilson, welcome.
WFAE

Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
WFAE

HUD Secretary Fudge addresses homelessness and affordable housing

Earlier this week, volunteers and officials fanned out across the Washington, D.C., metro region to conduct something called a point-in-time count. That's an effort to figure out exactly how many people are living on the street or in shelters on a given day. It's just one way governments are trying to get a handle on how many people are dealing with homelessness. And that's a problem that's become increasingly visible across the country, where tent encampments are emerging and growing in places that have not seen them before. Last month, the new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, called it a state of emergency in her city.
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

