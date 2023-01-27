Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Concord And Contra Costa To Jump Over Fair Housing Hurdles Under Biden Admin Rule, Wants Your InputVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Manhattan DA presenting evidence in Trump-Stormy Daniels investigation to grand jury
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is presenting evidence to a grand jury about former President Donald Trump's alleged hush money payment to a adult film star in 2016, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The move lays the groundwork for possible criminal charges against Trump. The investigation stems...
Protests erupt across the country after the release of the Tyre Nichols footage
Numerous mostly peaceful protests broke out across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week. Protests in some cities led to the calling...
Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was
Former President Donald Trump will take his 2024 campaign on the road this weekend with a rally in South Carolina. Now, he easily carried that state in 2016 and 2020. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolinian and one of Trump's closest allies, is expected to support Trump. But Trump's political fortunes in the Palmetto State are not a sure thing. Other state leaders are noncommittal, and a couple may even run against him. Here to talk more about this is Dave Wilson. He is president of the Palmetto Family Council. That is an influential evangelical group in South Carolina. Dave Wilson, welcome.
A man who killed 8 bicyclists in Manhattan is convicted and may face the death penalty
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just...
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Officer Sicknick sentenced to 6 years in prison
A rioter who assaulted law enforcement officers with pepper spray outside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison Friday with credit for time served. Julian Khater of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty last September to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
Latin America's migration crisis is one of the most pressing and complex issues facing President Biden - we look at what his administration's new rules mean on both sides of the southern border. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration....
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
HUD Secretary Fudge addresses homelessness and affordable housing
Earlier this week, volunteers and officials fanned out across the Washington, D.C., metro region to conduct something called a point-in-time count. That's an effort to figure out exactly how many people are living on the street or in shelters on a given day. It's just one way governments are trying to get a handle on how many people are dealing with homelessness. And that's a problem that's become increasingly visible across the country, where tent encampments are emerging and growing in places that have not seen them before. Last month, the new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, called it a state of emergency in her city.
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
