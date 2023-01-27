'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place

Read full article on original website
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
'It's horrifying, you don't have any control': South Hill residents still dealing with icy roads, cars sliding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on the South Hill are dealing with a dangerous commute, as one specific intersection just behind the hospital district is covered in a sheet of ice. “I don't want to have to see anybody stuck,” Carrie McGlohan said. “It's scary, it's horrifying, you don't have any control."
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
Bundle up head to toe for only a couple more days!
The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner's 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.
"Rubber Chicken": Lewis and Clark girls, Ferris boys emerge victorious in 40th anniversary of spirit game
Tuesday night brought the oldest spirit game to the Spokane Arena as Ferris and Lewis and Clark met for the Rubber Chicken. Started in 1983, it was the 40th year of the competition and the 39th time the schools have met to see where “Chuck” would reside for the next year – the 2021 spirit games were canceled due to the pandemic.
