BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
California Water Service (CWT) Board Hikes Dividend by 4%
California Water Service Group CWT announced that its board of directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend rate. The company's 312th consecutive quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share reflects a 4% increase from 25 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid out on Feb 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on Feb 6, 2023.
BlackRock Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 14.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
State Street Increases Position in Veris Residential (VRE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.19MM shares of Veris Residential Inc (VRE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.76MM shares and 5.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Market Perform
On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Market Perform recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $122.96. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $114.70.
CANADA STOCKS-Tech helps lift TSX to biggest monthly gain in over two years
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to wrap up its strongest month in over two years, as technology shares rallied following U.S. wage growth data that could encourage the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of interest rate hikes. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
Unusual Options Activity: COIN, LCID, AAPL and 6 Others
Many investors brush off or ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned how to “follow the flow.”. In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers make their move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
Trustmark (TRMK) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Trustmark said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share. At the most recent share...
TSX Ends On Strong Note After Bright Session
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in technology, materials, energy and financials sectors. Several stocks from industrials and consumer discretionary sectors too posted impressive gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 195.27 points or 0.95% at 20,767.38,...
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $208.47, changing hands as high as $208.74 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Increases Position in Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $14.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the specialty...
BlackRock Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.62MM shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.72MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares...
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
ITGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
