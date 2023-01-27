ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident

Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire Saturday night

UPDATE (12:02 p.m.): We now have more information about a fire at Yester Oaks Apartments from Saturday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 7:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a two-story apartment structure with smoke visible from the second floor. A 2nd-alarm response was called to the apartments at 7:54 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Apartment fire leaves several families displaced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-alarm fire at Yester Oaks Apartments on Saturday, located at 3701 Mossvale Drive, has left several families displaced, according to the Mobile Fire Department. Officials said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximately 7:48 p.m. for reports of visible smoke. Upon arrival, authorities...
MOBILE, AL
