In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
Mobile County sheriff’s office requests help in Mt. Vernon killing
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help as it investigates a killing that occurred Friday in Mt. Vernon. Detectives are investigating the death of James Pendleton, who was found shot and pronounced dead and found at 19370 St. Stephens Road. The shooting occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m.
utv44.com
Police: Man fires shots into Foley home with kids inside during argument over custody
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Friday, January 27th, 2023, officers and detectives of the Foley Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of West Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley came to...
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
Woman’s vehicle shot at near the University of South Alabama: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was shot at while driving near the University of South Alabama campus. According to officials, the woman was driving on East Drive near Shenandoah Road when an unknown person shot at her vehicle. Officers said no one was […]
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
WPMI
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
Mobile Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire Saturday night
UPDATE (12:02 p.m.): We now have more information about a fire at Yester Oaks Apartments from Saturday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 7:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a two-story apartment structure with smoke visible from the second floor. A 2nd-alarm response was called to the apartments at 7:54 […]
Timothy Saunders: Man beats 77-year-old man to death in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man high on cocaine admitted to taking the life of an elderly man. He then attempted to kill the man’s wife and rob their home. This is the story of Timothy Saunders. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Timothy Saunders’ story […]
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Apartment fire leaves several families displaced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-alarm fire at Yester Oaks Apartments on Saturday, located at 3701 Mossvale Drive, has left several families displaced, according to the Mobile Fire Department. Officials said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximately 7:48 p.m. for reports of visible smoke. Upon arrival, authorities...
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
Abandoned Bon Secour sailboat moves downstream, threatens property
A sailboat, left abandoned on the bank of Bon Secour River has moved, drifting out into the river and so far, pleas for help from property owners have gone unanswered.
Irvington man ejected after car overturns, dies: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Irvington man died late Saturday night after his car left the roadway, overturned and he was “partially ejected,” according to a release from ALEA. Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra on Boykin Road at around 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
