Colette Hardaman
4d ago
Miscellaneous teenshooter is guilty of negligent homicide. The possession of a hand gun does not entitled one to fire in public unless protecting his life or others. Teach it and preach it. Accountability is on you. Choose as if the rest of your life is worth that thrill.
KK
4d ago
These Children’s is out of control.We must pray daily all day n night constantly .The devil is after this Generation. Pray for your Children’s
Robert Johnson
5d ago
At this point just throw all the young generation in jail
