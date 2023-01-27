ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 11

Colette Hardaman
4d ago

Miscellaneous teenshooter is guilty of negligent homicide. The possession of a hand gun does not entitled one to fire in public unless protecting his life or others. Teach it and preach it. Accountability is on you. Choose as if the rest of your life is worth that thrill.

Reply
3
KK
4d ago

These Children’s is out of control.We must pray daily all day n night constantly .The devil is after this Generation. Pray for your Children’s

Reply
3
Robert Johnson
5d ago

At this point just throw all the young generation in jail

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy