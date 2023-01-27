Read full article on original website
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
