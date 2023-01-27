Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at FentonJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule
DURHAM – Duke softball has announced its fan promotions schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, starting with the home-opening doubleheader on Feb. 22 against Charleston Southern. Bark in the Park. Bring your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be selected as the featured dog of the game....
goduke.com
Duke's Incoming Recruiting Class Ranked No. 25
DURHAM – Duke's incoming men's tennis recruiting class was tabbed the No. 25 class in the nation, according to rankings released by TennisRecruiting.net on Monday. Alexander Visser makes up the highly touted class after signing his National Letter of Intent back in November. The Westport, Conn., native will enroll in August of 2023 and join the Blue Devil squad for the 2023-24 season.
goduke.com
Duke Women’s Basketball to Celebrate NGWSD Thursday vs. Pitt
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball is inviting all young Blue Devil fans to its game against Pitt on Thursday, Feb. 2 as the Blue Devils celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Participants will have the chance to join the team on the court pregame to form a...
goduke.com
Drummy Sends Duke Back to National Team Indoors
DURHAM – The first dual match victory for senior Georgia Drummy of the 2023 campaign proved to be pivotal as it sent the fifth-ranked Duke women's tennis team to the National Team Indoors for the 30th time in school history and the first time since 2020. Drummy registered the clinching singles victory as the fifth-ranked Blue Devils upended Wisconsin, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C.
goduke.com
Smith Excited About Upcoming Spring Campaign
DURHAM – Following a standout career on the America Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Andie Smith joined the Duke women's golf program in August and played in five tournaments for the Blue Devils in the fall. In her season-opening event, she rolled in seven birdies, including six on the back nine in the second round, to shoot 3-under, 69.
goduke.com
NWSL Training Camps Open with 11 Blue Devils Invited
DURHAM – As the NWSL opens training camps across the league, the Duke women's soccer program is well-represented with 11 players earning camp invites. Receiving training camp invites are recent draftees Michelle Cooper (Kansas City), Sophie Jones (Chicago) and Delaney Graham (Washington), along with Ella Stevens (Chicago), Quinn (OL Reign), Lily Nabet (Angel City), Mackenzie Pluck (Angel City), Imani Dorsey (Gotham FC), Tess Boade (NC Courage), Caitlin Cosme (Orlando) and Mia Gyau (San Diego).
goduke.com
Women’s DMR Shatters School Record, Blue Devils Win Five Events
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Duke track and field saw another program record fall on Saturday as the Blue Devils' women's distance medley relay (DMR) delivered a standout performance en route to notching a first-place finish and unseating the 10-year-old school record. The Blue Devils earned four additional event wins...
goduke.com
No. 5 Blue Devils Advance to ITA Kickoff Championship
DURHAM – The fifth-ranked Duke women's tennis team opened the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 victory over No. 4 seeded VCU on Saturday at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham. The Blue Devils (4-0) advanced to Sunday's championship match against No. 3 seeded Wisconsin...
goduke.com
Peroni and Gridley Break School Records, Blue Devils Fall in Final Dual-Meet
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Freshman Martina Peroni and Kaelyn Gridley both broke school records on Friday evening at the Koury Natatorium, as the No. NR/20 Blue Devils fell to No. RV/18 North Carolina. The Duke men (2-4, 0-3 ACC) fell to the Tar Heels 180-119, while the women (4-2, 1-2 ACC) fell 156-144.
goduke.com
College GameDay Coming to Cameron For Duke-UNC
DURHAM -- ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is scheduled to make a record 12th visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4, for the first Duke vs. North Carolina game of the 2022-23 season. The traveling pregame college basketball show, hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Head to Sunshine State for Date with No. 24 Florida State
On the heels of a 66-55 win over No. 12 Virginia Tech on Thursday, No. 16 Duke gears up for a stretch that sees the Blue Devils play five of its next seven games on the road, beginning with a trip to Tallahassee for a date with No. 24 Florida State on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., on ACC Network.
goduke.com
Remaining Dates Announced for 'Fast Break with Jon Scheyer'
DURHAM – The remaining dates for the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer have been announced with the next date set for Wednesday, February 1 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Although a private function, a limited number of seats are...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
