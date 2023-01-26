Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Battle blows out Boonville on day one of Southern Boone Classic
ASHLAND- Battle and Boonville boys basketball were Monday's first match-up for the Southern Boone Classic. The Pirates came out ready in the first quarter with fast plays, like Jackson Johns finding Caidyn Hazel for a layup. However, the fire in them slowly started to diminish once the Spartans were warmed up.
KOMU
Missouri wins big in SEC/Big12 Challenge over 12th-ranked Iowa State
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s prolific offense out-dueled a stout Iowa State defense, defeating the Cyclones 78-61 in the final edition of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. This was Missouri’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Twelve years ago, an unranked Missouri hosted the ranked Iowa State. It resulted...
KOMU
Competition aims to get kids excited about construction
ASHLAND - On Saturday, families filled the auditorium of Ashland's Optimist Club for some friendly competition. The Block Kids Competition hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) gives kids a chance to learn about construction while having a little fun. Sharon Niekamp...
KOMU
One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
COLUMBIA - One adult man is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with the shooting. Colton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use...
KOMU
George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex
FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
KOMU
Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after accident
BOONVILLE - One person was arrested after a rollover crash Sunday on westbound Interstate 70. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m. David Finley, a 39-year-old driver from Fayette, traveled...
KOMU
MSHP Troop F investigates two separate crashes in Osage and Morgan
BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is investigating two separate accidents causing roads to be blocked. US 50 is blocked at Lipton Road in Morgan County. US 63 is blocked near Route JJ in Osage County. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get...
KOMU
No injuries reported at Jefferson City structure fire Monday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters with the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning. The fire happened at U.S. Rents on Industrial Drive around 10 a.m. U.S. Rents employees told the department they saw fire in the lower retail area of the business, according to a news release.
KOMU
Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction
COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
KOMU
Families from across the state flock to learn about Eagle Day
JEFFERSON CITY- Families from all across Missouri gathered to the Runge Conservation Nature Center today for Eagle Day. Eagle Day is an event at the conservation center that focuses on educating people of all ages about how eagles operate in the wild and their history as a species surviving endangerment. It also gave people the opportunity for people to see eagles in person for possibly the first time.
KOMU
Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire
About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. When crews arrived, the building, which...
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
KOMU
City of Columbia workers protest against wages, transportation cuts ahead of CBA negotiations
COLUMBIA — About 50 City of Columbia Public Works and Utilities employees took to City Hall Monday night to demand improved pay and protest against pending transportation cuts. The protest, organized by the Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) and the Missouri Jobs with...
KOMU
Emergency shelters work together to prepare for more guests as cold temperatures move in
JEFFERSON CITY - As temperatures drop this week, emergency shelters that are at capacity are finding ways to work together. Mariah Luebbering, chair member of the Jefferson City Room at the Inn (JCRATI), said this is the second year the organization has been open. "Catholic Charities has requested that we...
Comments / 0