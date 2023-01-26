ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

KOMU

Battle blows out Boonville on day one of Southern Boone Classic

ASHLAND- Battle and Boonville boys basketball were Monday's first match-up for the Southern Boone Classic. The Pirates came out ready in the first quarter with fast plays, like Jackson Johns finding Caidyn Hazel for a layup. However, the fire in them slowly started to diminish once the Spartans were warmed up.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big in SEC/Big12 Challenge over 12th-ranked Iowa State

COLUMBIA - Missouri’s prolific offense out-dueled a stout Iowa State defense, defeating the Cyclones 78-61 in the final edition of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. This was Missouri’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Twelve years ago, an unranked Missouri hosted the ranked Iowa State. It resulted...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Competition aims to get kids excited about construction

ASHLAND - On Saturday, families filled the auditorium of Ashland's Optimist Club for some friendly competition. The Block Kids Competition hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) gives kids a chance to learn about construction while having a little fun. Sharon Niekamp...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park

COLUMBIA - One adult man is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with the shooting. Colton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex

FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after accident

BOONVILLE - One person was arrested after a rollover crash Sunday on westbound Interstate 70. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m. David Finley, a 39-year-old driver from Fayette, traveled...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction

COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Families from across the state flock to learn about Eagle Day

JEFFERSON CITY- Families from all across Missouri gathered to the Runge Conservation Nature Center today for Eagle Day. Eagle Day is an event at the conservation center that focuses on educating people of all ages about how eagles operate in the wild and their history as a species surviving endangerment. It also gave people the opportunity for people to see eagles in person for possibly the first time.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire

About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. When crews arrived, the building, which...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
COLUMBIA, MO

