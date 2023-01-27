ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 32

Robert Frost
5d ago

Biden was releasing a million barrels of oil a day from the strategic petroleum reserves until after the midterm elections. Those releases kept the price artificially low.

Reply(5)
16
Evan “Island Of Truth”
5d ago

Do you know articles like these are just doing damage at this point? this kind of stupidity is why people cannot wake up to the reality that is going on around them. Gas is high and has been high ever since this idiot took office because he shut our pipeline down! The minute he chooses to open our pipeline We will see reductions in gas prices. I don’t understand what is so hard to figure out about this….. Oh, but wait this actual agenda is anti-America and that people haven’t figured out either. The elite want us all either dead or to suffer or both and he is just the idiotic, talking puppet for the elite right now. Don’t get it twisted it’s all been done on purpose…… If people would put the identity politics down for five minutes, they’d realize what’s actually going on around them 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Reply
9
Say it ain't so Joe
5d ago

Diesel is 5 in CO. I was planning on buying a new camper, but not now. Some poor salesman will miss out on that commission

Reply
5
Related
9NEWS

Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
The Water Desk

Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation

A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
ValueWalk

Colorado Cash Back Checks: What to Do If You Didn’t Get It Yet

Gov. Jared Polis approved a cash back program in May 2022 to send eligible taxpayers up to $1.500. All eligible taxpayers should have already received the Colorado cash back checks. Those who haven’t yet received the check need to contact the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division. Didn’t Get...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Can You Open Carry in Colorado?

Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
COLORADO STATE
ValueWalk

You Can Now Apply for Up to $1,044 In PTC Rebate From Colorado

Coloradans could soon get some tax rebates and credits to help them battle winter costs. Qualifying Coloradans can now apply for the PTC rebate from Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis’ office. The “PTC” rebate stands for Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate. PTC Rebate From Colorado: How...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE

John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy