ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason

Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Dodgers president reveals 2023 Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Gavin Lux lineup plan

Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Look: Verlander, Alcantara accept error-filled Cy Young trophies

Major League Baseball might want to start supervising its award engravers next year. The major award winners of 2022 received their trophies Saturday at the New York Baseball Writers' dinner. Unfortunately, the Cy Young Awards handed to pitchers Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara overshadowed the star-studded event, with each plaque containing several glaring errors.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy