Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Iconic Events To Bring 99 Years Of Tradition To Davenport
There are two events in July every year that many Iowans and quite a few Quad Citians participate in every year - the Bix 7 or Register's Annual Great Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). In 2023, Davenport will be the city where one only event will begin, but both events will end and together. The Bix 7 and RAGBRAI together bring 99 years of tradition to Davenport for one day of fun, running, biking, and celebrations.
Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena
Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
ourquadcities.com
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
wvik.org
Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School
Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School basketball team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Master the Art of Woodworking: Learn How to Create a 3D Cutting Board
I'm a creative guy. I have found that if I'm not doing something creative I tend to spin out & go crazy. Whether it's learning something on the guitar, putting content out on the socials, or simply updating a new space in my house, I need something that gives me an outlet for my creativity.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
What Gas Station Workers On I-80 Really Think About Davenport
In a community, you would hope that everyone that lives in it speaks well about the place they call home. Whether you're born and raised in the community or not, those who live, work and represent that place should speak relatively highly about it. Not in Davenport or really in...
KWQC
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
wvik.org
Select Specialty Hospital Will Move to Genesis East
Select Specialty Hospital Quad Cities is currently located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Select CEO, Codie Dillie, says during the pandemic, the for-profit hospital and Genesis worked together to help take care of critically ill patients without sending them to other cities. Select will have 35 beds in a fully renovated wing of the 3rd floor, right down the hall from the Genesis ICU (Intensive Care Unit).
KWQC
Gunpowder causes explosion during Colona house fire
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Colona Fire Department officials say an explosion happened in a house Thursday while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the home. Fire personnel responded at 10:29 p.m. to a structure fire on Ballegeer Lane. Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home and began an offensive fire attack. While performing the attack, an explosion from the basement happened, leaving fire personnel inside the house disorientated from the noise and impact, according to a press release.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0