Fox 19
Florence house fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3 residents
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is expected to recover after he was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation from an early morning house fire. Flames broke out at a one-story home on Center Park Drive in Florence just after midnight Tuesday, according to Florence Fire Battalion Chief David Dannemiller.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WKYT 27
LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this week
Sadly, another grocery store in South Carolina has closed its doors this week. Read on to learn more. Sunday, January 29, 2023, was the last day the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located at 760 US-378 in Lexington was open to the public, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
wvxu.org
A year ago, Cincinnati committed to mostly buying electric vehicles. Turns out it's not that easy
Cincinnati officials promised to only buy electric vehicles for the city fleet, as long as that option was available. Nearly a year later, every purchase attempt has been backordered or canceled thanks to supply chain and workforce challenges. City Manager Sheryl Long says just this month, Ford canceled the city’s...
Fox 19
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
Fox 19
I-275 South closed due to flipped car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
myfox28columbus.com
Winter Weather Advisory going into effect for parts of southern Ohio Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will be going into effect tonight around 9:00 p.m. for parts of southern Ohio including Pike and Scioto Counties. Light rain and some snow showers are expected, which may create slick conditions on the roadways. Temperatures...
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Forest Road at Witt Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
Fox 19
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
