US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early trading. Tesla...
US News and World Report
Biden to Promote Baltimore Spending as Republicans Try to Force Cuts
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden heads to Baltimore on Monday for a trip intended to cement his "builder-in-chief" credentials, a visit to friendly political territory that contrasts sharply with Washington's partisan battle over debt. The event will celebrate the planned replacement of the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Republicans Put Biden on Notice Over Debt Ceiling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two dozen U.S. Senate Republicans warned Democratic President Joe Biden on Friday that they would not support increasing the federal debt ceiling without at least an equal amount of spending cuts to government programs or structural reform. In a Jan. 27 letter, lawmakers supported legislation to require...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
US News and World Report
Tyre Nichols Footage Sparks Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Congress
Public outcry over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols has spurred renewed calls for police reform legislation on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return to Washington days after graphic body cam footage was made public. President Joe Biden, members of Congress and others have advocated for the consideration of legislation like...
US News and World Report
Judge Blocks New Jersey Ban on Guns at Beaches, Casinos
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday blocked New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns at beaches or casinos, though she left in place other restrictions passed by the state in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide. The order from U.S....
US News and World Report
Haitians in the U.S. Feel Pressure to Sponsor Friends, Family Back Home
(Reuters) - Haitians in the United States are facing enormous pressure to help family and friends under a U.S. migration program announced this month that may help some people escape Haiti's escalating violence but is also putting strain on the nation's diaspora. Giubert St Fort, a South Florida resident from...
US News and World Report
AI: World Likely to Hit Key Warming Threshold in 10-12 Years
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, and keep heating to break through a next warming limit around mid-century even with big pollution cuts, artificial intelligence predicts in a new study that's more pessimistic than previous modeling. The study in Monday’s journal...
US News and World Report
Britain's Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatened Him With Missile Strike
LONDON (Reuters) -Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow. Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader...
US News and World Report
Drugmaker Amgen Lays off 300 U.S. Employees
(Reuters) -Drugmaker Amgen Inc said on Monday that it let go about 300 U.S. employees or about 1.2% of its total workforce, citing recent organizational changes to its commercial team. The company had about 24,200 staff members in over 50 countries, as of December 31, 2021, according to its latest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Hits Volvo Group North America With $130 Million Penalty Over Delayed Recalls
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety agency said Monday it was imposing a $130 million civil penalty on AB Volvo unit Volvo Group North America, following an investigation that found the manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and buses failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion. The National Highway Traffic...
US News and World Report
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation to Maintain Price Stability -Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday to discuss cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producing countries in order to maintain oil price stability, the Kremlin said in a statement. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum...
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
US News and World Report
Russia Seeks 'New Level' of China Ties
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February. "We are convinced that the potential for...
US News and World Report
Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
