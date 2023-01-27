Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Roar to Convincing Win Over Rutgers in Big Ten Home Opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) took down Rutgers 196.550-195.150 on Monday night in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions posted season-highs on bars, beam, and floor en route to their highest score of the season. "I thought we had a really...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Back on the Road to Face No. T-10/11 Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball faces No. T-10/11 Maryland on the road Monday at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is coming off an 86-82 overtime loss Thursday at Rutgers. Five Lady Lions finished in double digits for the first time since Nov. 16,...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Roar to Dominant 83-61 Win over Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned its largest win over Michigan in program history Sunday afternoon as the Nittany Lions dominated the Wolverines in an 83-61 victory inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a 42-11 run over a 14:43 stretch that...
GoPSUsports.com
MacKay Named CHA Forward of the Week
WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey graduate student Eleri MacKay was named College Hockey America Forward of the Week for her play against Lindenwood this past week. This is her first CHA weekly award nod this season. MacKay tallied a pair of goals in each game against Lindenwood on...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Sweeps Lindenwood 6-3 on Senior Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- A second period comeback by the No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team propelled them to a 6-3 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED. Lindenwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal by Morgan Neitzke with...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Tennis Sweeps Duquesne and St. Francis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) tallied a 6-1 win over Duquesne (0-2) and collected a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (0-2). "I think it's nice to start the season off with four quality wins," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction. We have some things that we're going to have to work on this week. Each week gets tougher and tougher. I feel like a lot of guys got to play today, which was good. So, I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and these were what these matches were for."
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Blanks Harvard, 7-0
Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-2) team defeated Harvard (3-2) at LSU, 7-0, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions collected wins on courts two and three to collect the doubles point. Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielsen handily defeated Sany Gawande and Angel You 6-1....
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Falls to LSU, 5-2
Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – The Penn State women's tennis (2-3) team fell, 5-2, against LSU on Sunday. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 on the weekend. LSU clinched the first point of the match by taking doubles wins on courts one and three. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland...
Comments / 0