UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) tallied a 6-1 win over Duquesne (0-2) and collected a 7-0 victory over St. Francis (0-2). "I think it's nice to start the season off with four quality wins," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction. We have some things that we're going to have to work on this week. Each week gets tougher and tougher. I feel like a lot of guys got to play today, which was good. So, I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and these were what these matches were for."

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO