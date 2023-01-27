Read full article on original website
Columbus Young Professionals group is back
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) announces the return of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) program in 2023. Professional development and social opportunities are available throughout the year. CACC has partnered with The Academic Achievement Center to present the first three professional development sessions. CYP helps you gain the skills needed for career success and builds a deeper community connection through increased self-understanding through this series of workshops.
Shelby County students play ‘Shelby Feud’ to raise money for food pantries
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Advantage Shelby County Scholarship students are helping keep the scholarship promise with ‘Shelby Feud 2.2’ on Thursday, February 2 at the Strand Theater in Shelbyville. The event, in the vein of the television show Family Feud, will present 16 teams. The price of admission...
Nominations for BCSC Teacher of Year now accepted
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Every year, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) recognizes its teachers within each building and at the state level by participating in the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program. You can be part of this celebration by nominating teachers that make a difference in the lives...
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the department in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current assignment...
Black History Month Columbus opening ceremony, event calendar announced
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Leaders from the African American Fund, Paths to Success, the NAACP Columbus/Bartholomew chapter, Taylor Bros., and the African American Pastors Alliance have announced the launch of Black History Month Columbus (BHMC). See the calendar of events for the month’s festivities here. The opening ceremony, on...
Wednesday is last chance to register for Franklin State of City Address
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Wednesday, February 1, is the last day to register if you want to attend the Franklin Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, featuring Mayor Steve Barnett’s State of the City Address. The event is scheduled for Thursday, February 9, at Garment Factory Events, 101 E....
‘Swine & Dine’ opens in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Visitors Center is welcoming a new business to downtown Columbus. Business partners, and mother-daughter duo Lindy and Catie Rix are opening their new culinary-focused experience and event venue, Swine & Dine, this Friday, February 3, at 412 Washington St., between Dell Brothers and the Savory Swine.
Groundhog Day is special in Hope
HOPE, Ind. – Main Street of Hope and Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators remind area residents that they are presenting the Town of Hope’s annual Groundhog Day festivities this Thursday morning, February 2, at the northeast corner of the Hope Town Square. The celebration starts at 8 a.m. with music....
Part of County Road 400N closed again Wednesday, Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officials at the Bartholomew County Highway Department say a portion of County Road 400N will still be shut down again Wednesday and Thursday. County Road 400N, between Hartsville and County Road 1200E, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on both days. The highway...
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
Local law enforcement condemns Memphis police officers
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Both Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Chris Lane and Columbus Police Department Chief Michael Richardson reacted this weekend to the release of the video showing the five Memphis Police Department officers attacking motorist Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. “As a citizen and a father,...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for area for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday for south-central Indiana, including the counties of Bartholomew, Johnson, Jackson, Jennings, Brown, Shelby, and Decatur. Freezing rain, perhaps mixed with snow, is expected Monday morning. Total snow accumulations...
3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
