Raptors' Christian Koloko puts up second straight double-double in G League

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko on Thursday registered his second straight double-double in the G League with the Raptors 905 against the Birmingham Squadron.

Koloko produced 16 points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, three steals and two assists in the 115-95 loss at home. He finished by shooting 6-of-9 from the field in 31 minutes of action in his third game on assignment with the 905.

With the performance, the 33rd pick became one of six players in the G League this season to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a game. He has played with tremendous energy and effort, and is filling up the stat sheet nightly with the 905.

The Raptors assigned Koloko to the 905 for the first time this season last week. With the team seemingly as healthy as they have been all year, Koloko has been a healthy scratch from the lineup for a good stretch of games recently.

He is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, five blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals on 56.7% shooting from the field with the 905. He is hauling in six offensive rebounds per game and has scored in double figures in each game thus far.

The assignments with the 905 should ultimately help Koloko work on his overall game. He has proven that he can contribute when called upon and his time in the G League will further ensure he’ll be ready the next time his number is called.