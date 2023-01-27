Read full article on original website
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Cody Rhodes to kick off WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley to make WrestleMania decision
WWE has made a few announcements for the Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw.
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.
Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023
Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
Roman Reigns’ era-defining run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in jeopardy vs Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, as per Disco Inferno
Contrary to popular belief, Roman Reigns’ long-standing reign in WWE may be coming to an end and it looks like Kevin Owens will challenge his reign at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Wrestling fans all across the world are getting pumped up for the upcoming WWE main event, The...
WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, it seems he suffered an injury very recently, which led to WWE changing plans for him at the Royal Rumble.
GUNTHER Breaks Historic Record At WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the return of Cody Rhodes to the ring, who also went on to win the men's Royal Rumble match, taking a step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39. Aside from Rhodes' epic win, the 2023 men's Rumble match also had several historic moments, including an iconic record being broken after 17 years.
Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut Amid WWE Return Rumours
A former NXT star who WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back to the company has made his AEW debut today. Earlier this month, reports emerged that WWE had interest in bringing in MLW star EJ Nduka. Nduka was a member of the NXT roster under the name Ezra Judge...
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
Roman Reigns defends WWE titles at Royal Rumble; Sami Zayn turns on champ and delivers big crowd reaction
Roman Reigns defended the WWE championships on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble the moment of the event came when Sami Zayn betrayed the champion
Roman Reigns Comments On Potential Match Against The Rock, Says He’s ‘Genetically Coded’ To Beat Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns addresses the speculation about a potential match with The Rock. For years, fans have buzzed about the possibility of seeing “The Great Run” return and face Reigns, particularly since the latter kicked off his “Tribal Chief” run in 2020. Reigns has been on a lengthy run as the Universal Champion (and more recently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion), and he has seemingly beaten the majority of top stars in WWE. As a result, many fans view a clash with The Rock as one of the last major matches he hasn’t had yet, at least at this point.
