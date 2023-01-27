ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Tracey Folly

Woman still uses 61-year-old pots and pans every day: 'My mother bought them for me when I was still a teen'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandmother was a very fair woman in every way. She had three daughters, and whatever she did for one, she did for all three. That brings us to my mother's story of how she and my two aunts all ended up with matching sets of pots and pans.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him in 5 years ago, but he's misbehaved; can I give him back?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Raising a family can be challenging when your kids have different ages and siblings keep competing for their parent's attention. But when one of them is adopted, the dynamic can change, and the way family is forever could be reconsidered in a moment of anger.
Saurabh

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
CASTELL, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy