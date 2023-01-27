ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints rookie review: WR Rashid Shaheed

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hsf82_0kTigvEJ00

We expected big things out of Chris Olave in 2022, but his New Orleans Saints rookie teammate Rashid Shaheed gave fans a lot of reason for optimism at the wide receiver position moving forwards. The former Weber State Wildcat was impressive on both offense and special teams and really proved himself to be an important player as the year progressed. He was one of a couple of undrafted free agents who helped the Saints last season, along with offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.

With that said, there are some things that could improve for him. We’ll put his season in review to highlight that room for growth:

Snap counts

Shaheed totaled 298 snaps on offense and 106 reps on special teams in his rookie year, though it took some time for the Saints to work him into the lineup. But he played at least 43% of their snaps in every game from Week 11 to the end of the regular season. It was really encouraging to see Shaheed assert himself so quickly in the offense and finish the year strong.

Season stats

He only appeared in 12 games, but Shaheed made the most of his opportunities to rack up 28 receptions for 488 receiving yards (an average of 17.4 yards per catch). He was a surprisingly surehanded target with a catch rate of 82.4%, which is unusual for someone cast as a big-play threat on deep shots downfield. Shaheed also gained 57 rushing yards on 4 carries, scoring 3 combined touchdowns as a receiver and runner. He had the team’s longest gain on both the ground (44 yards) and through the air (68 yards).

Shaheed was more effective on punts than kickoffs in the return game. He averaged just 22.9 yards per return on 14 kickoffs, which is right on average around the league (22.8). He turned in a more appreciably better number on punt returns (9.7 on 20 attempts) than the league average (8.9).

Pro Football Focus grade

Shaheed ended his rookie season with the Saints’ fifth-highest overall grade on offense (80.8), receiving highest marks for his contributions in the run game (80.7) and passing game (78.6). He wasn’t much of a factor as a run blocker (receiving a 57.6 grade on 101 snaps; a 60.0 grade is considered average) but that makes sense given his size disadvantage in that element. What’s important to note is that Shaheed made plays in his primary role as a receiver, with only Chris Olave (82.9) grading out better on the team.

Season recap, future outlook

Shaheed spent the summer and the early part of the season recovering from offseason ACL surgery, so it took some time for him to get into the lineup. And it took longer than it probably should have for the Saints to get him more involved after injuries sidelined both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. But once they acknowledged Shaheed’s skills and gave him starting reps, he flourished, and maybe in some phases beyond what the Saints themselves expected.

He’s got a bright future. But we should keep expectations realistic. Deonte Harty had high expectations, too, after breaking out in 2021 only for an injury and quibbles over his role to diminish his standing. Shaheed should be penciled into the starting lineup but we’ve got to see how he responds to a larger breadth of responsibilities in 2023. Don’t ask the world of him just yet.

Season grade

A lot of the negatives in reviewing Shaheed’s rookie year are things outside of his control: his injury, his coaches being slow to turn to him, and spotty-at-best quarterback play in the back half of the season. So it’s tough to hold that all against him even if it does factor into the final evaluation.

We’ll give Shaheed positive marks while keeping those drawbacks in mind, and hope for more impressive games out of him in 2023.

Grade: B+

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Saints free agents who could leave to join Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring longtime New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, and it might open the door for an exodus of talent from the black and gold. Seven of Nielsen’s former players are pending free agents including starting defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata, as well as top backups like Tanoh Kpassagnon, Malcolm Roach, and Kentavius Street.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?

In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 6 free agent quarterbacks for the Saints to consider in 2023

Finding a quarterback has to be the biggest priority of the New Orleans Saints offseason, and we should expect them to pull out all the stops in locating a passer Dennis Allen can trust. His job security relies upon it. While Jameis Winston is under contract for 2023, the Saints can save some money by releasing him and it sure feels like a return isn’t in the cards after he was benched for most of the 2022 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury update: Brock Purdy suffered complete UCL tear

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and will be sidelined for at least six months. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero had the initial report. Purdy sustained the injury in San Francisco’s first series when he was hit by Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick as he was throwing. The rookie signal caller eventually re-entered the game when QB Josh Johnson went down with a concussion, but the nature of the injury didn’t allow him to throw the ball more than a couple times on short screen passes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 factors that led to the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals played their hearts out against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game but fell short of the mark in three key areas. Turnovers gave the Chiefs far too many opportunities to make the plays necessary to get out to a fourth-quarter lead, and despite some big plays throughout the game, the Bengals just couldn’t seem to keep momentum.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy