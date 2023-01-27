Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO