Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
TX Police Chief on Leave After Idiotically Raiding the Wrong Home
A Texas police chief has been put on 10 day administrative leave after ordering a raid on the wrong house while looking for the wrong suspect. This is the stuff nightmares are made. Imagine you are sitting peacefully with your family in the living room when suddenly rubber bullets start...
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say
Investigators spent the better part of the last three months trying to connect the district's former lead network engineer to the alleged heist, which saw the devices go way far out of the country.
Surveillance video shows store owner stopping serial robbery suspects in the Heights
After being robbed by the same suspects back-to-back, the store owner told Eyewitness News he had enough and shoved them out the door. But they put up a fight.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
cw39.com
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
cw39.com
HPD investigates shooting at north Houston gas station, one person sent to hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that sent one person to the hospital. Details are limited right now but police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Valero gas station on 4401 Airline Drive. The victim was taken to Memorial...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY
Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say
The woman has not been identified, and authorities did not say why they believe foul play is suspected in the woman's death.
13 Investigates: 3 inmate deaths occur at Harris County jail in the month of January
If the pace of deaths among Harris County jail inmates in 2023 continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had in 2022.
Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston. It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street. Police said the robber walked into...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
