Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
ZDNet
How to run a Windows app on Linux with Wine
That's actually what Wine stands for. It's a bit confusing, but suffice it to say that Wine allows you to run Windows apps on Linux. If you're curious as to what apps can be run with Wine, here's a searchable database that lists the apps, from games to productivity tools, and everything in between.
I found an iPhone hack that can save you from major embarrassment – it’s so handy
THERE is a really easy iPhone trick that allows you to hide certain apps from your Home Screen. It can come in handy if you don't want your friends or family to know that you're using dating apps or have an embarrassing new obsession with sudoku or Pokemon Go. Whatever...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the OneDrive "Cloud Operation Was Unsuccessful" Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage app included with Windows, and many users save their files to the cloud with it. However, some users have had issues accessing shared OneDrive files because of error 0x80070185. When users try to copy or download shared OneDrive files, they see this message: “Error 0x80070185: The cloud operation was unsuccessful.”
makeuseof.com
7 Ancient Windows Features You Can Still Find in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 is touted as a modern, user-friendly operating system. But if you dig just under the nicely designed skin, you can find features that have remained the same for decades.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Deploy a React Application on Netlify
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. React is a popular JavaScript library for building functional user interfaces in dynamic web applications. Maybe you’ve spent many a long hour, debugging React code in an attempt to build the next Instagram or Airbnb.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Hidden Taskbar Search in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft has added a search option to the taskbar that lets you customize the search box's appearance. At the time of writing, the feature is hidden by default, but ViveTool can enable it for you.
Phone Arena
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Online File Converters? Are They Safe to Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. What is the first thing you would do if you need to convert a file from one format to another? You'd probably conduct a quick Google search, which would show that there are dozens of file converters out there that can get the job done quickly.
makeuseof.com
What to Do if You Can’t Click on Anything on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Troubleshooting Windows can be a tedious task, especially when nothing seems to be working. If you're having trouble clicking or performing any action on your computer running Windows 11, then here are some invaluable tips and tricks for getting things working again.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Identify and Track Hands With OpenCV and Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hand tracking is the process of using computer vision to detect and follow the movements of a person's hand in real time. The most dominant application of hand tracking is in virtual reality headsets. The headsets allow you to use your hands as input in place of touch controllers. This in turn makes the experience more immersive.
makeuseof.com
The LastPast Data Breach: Do Hackers Have Your Encryption Keys?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The parent company of password manager service, LastPass, which in late 2022 revealed that the password vaults of its entire customer base were now in the hands of criminals, has announced that encryption keys for some of its other products have been compromised too.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Network Connections Shortcut in Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Internet speeds have been going up and wait times down. But sometimes getting to the internet and connectivity settings can seem like it takes forever, especially if you’re on an older or a slower PC.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Gmail may soon replace your favorite package tracking apps for good
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.
Comments / 0