A long-time Purdue Extension educator and 4-H youth director is stepping down after 44 years working in the office and serving Daviess County 4-H. Jane Ann Beard announced to the board that she would be retiring, and today she officially begins retirement. Beard said it has been an honor to serve with 4-H members, families, and volunteers for the past four decades, and she will always treasure the friendships and the memories that she made along the way. She also expressed a big thank you to the community for its support. Beard’s official last day was yesterday. She will be missed, and the board will have big shoes to fill in her place. On behalf of WAMW, we want to wish Jane Ann all the best and thank her for all she has done for the community.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO