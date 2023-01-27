Read full article on original website
Kenneth “Kenny” Rueben Meece
Kenneth “Kenny” Rueben Meece, of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Kenny was born August 24, 1958 to Golda Pearl (Blackwell) and William Clyde Meece in Chrisney, Indiana at his Grandmother Edith Blackwell’s house. He married Donna Lee Miley on March 26, 1994. He has...
Virginia Imogene Cockrum Bilyard
Virginia Imogene Cockrum Bilyard, 85 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Imogene was born in Sesser, IL on January 3, 1938 to the late Roberta Sample Cockrum and Wayne Kirkpatrick Cockrum. Imogene retired from the government and after worked at Lowes. She enjoyed; gardening,...
Alfred Samuel “Butch” Erwin Jr.
Alfred Samuel “Butch” Erwin Jr. 72, of Edwardsport, went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Butch was born in Vincennes, IN on July 2, 1950 to the late Betty Winegar Erwin and Alfred Samuel Erwin Sr. Butch was a member of the United States...
Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018
Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger
Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger, 63, of Wheatland, IN passed away January 27, 2023. She was born in Washington, IN on June 16, 1959 to the late Roland “Pinky” and Rita Marie (Reel) Phillips. Marsha attended Washington High School and graduated in 1977. She married the love of her life Roger Wininger on June 10, 1979. Marsha worked as a qualified medicine aid for Daviess Community Hospital for 25 years and Willow Manor for 15 years. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, riding horseback, caring for people, being outdoors, spending time with her cats, watching her grandchildren play sports, attending concerts, and spending time with her family. Marsha will be deeply missed by all.
Chuck Harmon Little League Softball and Baseball Registration Opens Feb. 1st
Registration for Chuck Harmon Little League baseball and softball opens on February 1st. Registration is accepted from February 1 through March 12. Paper registration forms are available at Hibbett Sports (Cherry Tree Plaza) or The End Zone (308 E National Hwy 50) before March 12. The registration and Fee (Check...
Ronald (Ron) Max Fredericks
Ronald (Ron) Max Fredericks departed this life on Thursday January 26, 2023. Ron was granted this life on the morning of March 6, 1939. He was born at home in a small house on a hill in Bruceville, Indiana and was welcomed by his parents, Roscoe H. and Sarah Catherine (Luking) Fredericks and sister Evelyn June.
Cheryl Frances (Wissing) Stiles
Cheryl Frances (Wissing) Stiles, 76, passed away at her residence at 4:33 pm on January 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Cheryl is referred to as Cheri and Meme by her family and friends. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Vincennes and is the daughter of Thomas Oliver and Mary Lee (Mayhall) Wissing. Cheri married Gary Stiles on March 10, 1967, and they have celebrated fifty-five years of marriage.
Linda Sue Fidler Daily
Linda Sue Fidler Daily, 80 of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Linda was born on May 18, 1942 in Washington, IN to the late Ruth and Earnest Walls. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed going to church. She also liked playing...
Leslie Jochim Elmore
Leslie Jochim Elmore, 69, of Petersburg IN, passed away January 27 th 2023 in her home. She was born. August 18 1953, to Thomas and Luella (Lamb) Jochim in Vincennes IN. She graduated from Petersburg. High School in 1971. She married her first husband Jeff Faulk (deceased), then went to...
Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
The Special Olympics Reforming in Daviess County – Free Movie at Indiana Theater Tomorrow Night
The Special Olympics is reforming in Daviess County. Heather Elliott is the local coordinator, and the Regional Director of the South Region, Francie Smith, says volunteers are still needed to help locally…. Smith tells us they have a big event planned for the kickoff in Daviess County at the Indiana...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Nathan Rihm Named the New Park Director of West Boggs Park
A new park director has been selected to replace Jameson Hibbs as the superintendent at West Boggs Park. The board chose Dubois County native Nathan Rihm to be the new park director after a year-long search. Rihm holds a degree from Indiana State in earth and environmental science. He has...
Purdue Extension and 4-H Director Jane Ann Beard Announces Retirement After 44 Years
A long-time Purdue Extension educator and 4-H youth director is stepping down after 44 years working in the office and serving Daviess County 4-H. Jane Ann Beard announced to the board that she would be retiring, and today she officially begins retirement. Beard said it has been an honor to serve with 4-H members, families, and volunteers for the past four decades, and she will always treasure the friendships and the memories that she made along the way. She also expressed a big thank you to the community for its support. Beard’s official last day was yesterday. She will be missed, and the board will have big shoes to fill in her place. On behalf of WAMW, we want to wish Jane Ann all the best and thank her for all she has done for the community.
WAMW Community Challenge – $1500 Match From WAMW For United Way
WAMW has issued a challenge to businesses and families in Daviess County. We are offering a $1500 match if we can raise $1500 from the community. The executive director of the United Way, Zella Taylor, says that many great donors have stepped up as always, but contributions are currently down for the new campaign…
Take 5 For Our Community – Business and Lifestyle Expo This Saturday
Joe Morris talks about the Business and Lifestyle Expo happening this Saturday 9am to noon at the Washington Conservation Club! Listen to the full interview here and learn all the details…
Free Car Seat Clinic on Feb. 28th From DCH
DCH will be hosting a FREE car seat clinic on Tuesday, February 28th, from 2–4 pm at 1002 W Walnut St. in Washington. This free informational event will tell you if your baby has outgrown their car seat, if they are properly installed, and your car seat will be checked for free by a Child Passenger Safety Technician!
Chamber of Commerce After Hours Networking Event TOMORROW
The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another Chamber After Hours event tomorrow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Destination Yachts on Troy Road in Washington. Chamber After Hours is a casual way to meet with fellow business owners over drinks, talk, and brainstorm with one another. Robert Gutierrez with Destination Yachts says they are excited to once again host this event…
Linda Darlene Christenberry
Linda Darlene Christenberry, went to Heaven, surrounded by loved ones at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born in Germany on April 16, 1957 and later moved to California after she was adopted by Norman ‘Bud’ and Juanita (Ellis) Scudder. Linda married her husband of 45 years, Jerry Christenberry, on June 25, 1977.
