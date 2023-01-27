Williams College Pledges $5M Toward Williamstown (MA)’s Proposed $22.5M Fire Station

Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
One person injured in Pittsfield restaurant shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at a restaurant on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.
Mother, 3-year-old struck by vehicle in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police have closed a section of West Street Monday morning following a pedestrian accident.
New poké bar opens on River Street in Troy
River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
Woman found stabbed in parking lot on Liberty Street in Springfield
A woman has died after being stabbed in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty for enticing minor charge
A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. Updated: 12 hours ago. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson...
