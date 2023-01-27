Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Cloud is Growing 20% Annually: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Exposure
Microsoft released its Q2 earnings report last Tuesday, and the results were not great. Microsoft. missed analyst expectations for sales, and narrowly beat on earnings. But the worst part was, following the call MSFT stock saw downgrades, and lowered guidance. There was a bright spot on theearnings callthough, which was...
NASDAQ
Rekindle Your Fizzling Financial Resolutions
Save more, spend less and pay off debt are popular New Year’s resolutions — and perhaps the ones most likely to fall by the wayside a few weeks into the year when reality sets in and expenses derail plans. But an early-in-the-year setback, like paying your health insurance deductible or the credit card bills after a costly December, doesn’t have to knock you off course.
NASDAQ
New Hampshire Energy Commission Pushes for Bitcoin Partnerships
A commission set up by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on the subject of cryptocurrency has made an official recommendation to the state government: that bitcoin use in the state be encouraged and incentivized and that miners be offered partnerships to improve the electrical grid. This news comes in late...
NASDAQ
Non-Compete Agreements Could Soon Be a Thing of the Past. What Are Their Pros and Cons?
Non-compete agreements could be an endangered species. Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, made her thoughts on the controversial contract clauses crystal clear in an opinion piece published in The New York Times in January, saying they negatively impact wages and are an often insurmountable hurdle to innovation.
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2023: JNJ,CVAC,GSK,GMVD
Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both sinking 0.8% in late trade. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.8%. In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 3.6% after a...
NASDAQ
Investing in Cleaner Technology: Lesser-Known Areas of Innovation to Watch
Investing in climate tech remains strong; according to PwC, climate-tech startups made up over 25% of total VC investments during the first three quarters of 2022. That said, January has seen two powerful news events that may have slipped under your radar, but that have the potential to have enormous impact on the efforts towards cleaner energy. Here, we are going to look at cleaner energy investment opportunities that can help bridge the gap between where the science and our needs are today versus where we want to be in the future.
Comments / 0