Ian Poulter Spotted Using Ping G430 Driver In Dubai Desert Classic

Ian Poulter has been spotted using the brand new Ping G430 LST driver this week in Dubai, with the Englishman quite possibly using a Ping driver in competition for the first time in his career.

Poulter, who also has a non-branded staff bag, had been with Titleist since the end of 2014 but Golf Monthly understands he is no longer under contract with the brand.

Images published by @sms_on_tour on Instagram show Poulter's new Ping G430 driver along with a full bag of Titleist products including the new Pro V1x.

He has a TSi2 fairway wood, T200 utility irons, AP2 irons, Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron Phantom X prototype putter.

The Ryder Cup legend is also back to wearing his old IJP Design apparel almost six years after his fashion brand closed down, following a request from the DP World Tour in September for LIV players not to wear LIV branding in its events.

“This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there,” he said at Wentworth in September when he had a Majesticks GC logo, his LIV Golf team, embroidered on his shirt.

“I have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks. I can’t possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I’m travelling, so this was the set I brought.”

Poulter is flying high in Dubai, currently co-leading the tournament at eight-under-par after two days along with fellow LIV golfer Richard Bland. The pair have only completed 21 and 22 holes respectively, with the Dubai Desert Classic set for a Monday finish due to the UAE rainfall.