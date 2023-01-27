ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Poulter Spotted Using Ping G430 Driver In Dubai Desert Classic

By Elliott Heath
 3 days ago

Ian Poulter has been spotted using the brand new Ping G430 LST driver this week in Dubai, with the Englishman quite possibly using a Ping driver in competition for the first time in his career.

Poulter, who also has a non-branded staff bag, had been with Titleist since the end of 2014 but Golf Monthly understands he is no longer under contract with the brand.

Images published by @sms_on_tour on Instagram show Poulter's new Ping G430 driver along with a full bag of Titleist products including the new Pro V1x.

He has a TSi2 fairway wood, T200 utility irons, AP2 irons, Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron Phantom X prototype putter.

The Ryder Cup legend is also back to wearing his old IJP Design apparel almost six years after his fashion brand closed down, following a request from the DP World Tour in September for LIV players not to wear LIV branding in its events.

“This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there,” he said at Wentworth in September when he had a Majesticks GC logo, his LIV Golf team, embroidered on his shirt.

“I have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks. I can’t possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I’m travelling, so this was the set I brought.”

Poulter is flying high in Dubai, currently co-leading the tournament at eight-under-par after two days along with fellow LIV golfer Richard Bland. The pair have only completed 21 and 22 holes respectively, with the Dubai Desert Classic set for a Monday finish due to the UAE rainfall.

Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

