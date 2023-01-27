Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Novak Djokovic Applauded by Nick Kyrgios, Tennis World for 10th Australian Open Win
Novak Djokovic earned his 10th Australian Open title with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final. The victory gave Djokovic 22 career Grand Slam titles, tying Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history. Even Tsitsipas praised Djokovic as the best-ever tennis player after the match:
Bleacher Report
Rory McIlroy Tops Patrick Reed in Dubai: 'This Is Probably Sweeter Than It Should Be'
Rory McIlroy did not hide his emotions after securing a one-stroke victory over Patrick Reed in the Dubai Desert Classic. "I'm going to enjoy this," McIlroy told reporters on Monday. "This is probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be." The 33-year-old birdied each of the last two...
Bleacher Report
Lionel Messi on Actions After World Cup Win vs. Netherlands: I Didn't Like What I Did
Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi wants a mulligan on his celebration after scoring against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. "I knew what [Netherlands coach Louis] Van Gaal had said but it [the goal celebration] happened on the spur of the moment," he said on Perros de la Calle (via ESPN's Adriana Garcia).
Comments / 0