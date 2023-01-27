The 2nd Annual White Bluff Arts and Music Festival Takes Place This May

Photo from Friends of White Bluff, Inc. Facebook

Come out for a day of arts, crafts, food, fun and music at the 2nd Annual White Bluff Arts and Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 11 am – 7 pm at the Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center (1054 Old Charlotte Rd, White Bluff, TN 37187)

If you are interested in being a vendor for this event, sign-up information will be posted soon. Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like the White Bluff Arts and Music Festival visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/events/