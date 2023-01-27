Read full article on original website
Why can't you name a baby 'Samba'?
Host Marco Werman tells us about the news from Brazil that has tongues wagging. Singer and actor Seu Jorge and his wife were rejected at the births registry in São Paolo from naming their newborn son "Samba," the genre of music Seu Jorge is known for.
The search for a radioactive capsule in Australia
Rio Tinto, a British-Australian mining company, is searching for a radioactive capsule in western Australia. The capsule was lost when it fell off the back of a truck belonging to the company. The World's Marco Werman reports.
Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de tortilla, or tortilla soup, is one of the most famous soups from central Mexico. There are several variations to the recipe, and they can include shredded chicken, roasted poblano peppers, and even chicharrones. What makes this soup special (and famous!) are the garnishes; the combination of the crispy tortillas and the creamy avocado chunks make for a spoonful of heaven.
Eggplant Chinese Style
I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.
