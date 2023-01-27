Read full article on original website
Here’s why the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is ending on Saturday, not Sunday
For the second year in a row, the Farmers Insurance Open -- the PGA Tour's annual stop at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego -- is ending on a Saturday. Golf tournaments typically end on Sundays, and so it's been a confusing adjustment for a lot of fans. However, there are a couple of good reasons why the event has shifted to a Wednesday through Saturday schedule instead of the traditional Thursday through Sunday docket.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals competing in a two-course tournament. For the first two days, each tee time was a foursome, with the field...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro-am format consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 156 professionals in the field. This year, the 156 pros are once again each paired with an amateur player, forming 156 two-player pairings. The field is split into foursomes for each of the first three days. Each golfer will play one round on the host, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. There will be 52 golfers on each course each day.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines near San Diego, Calif. Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Homa outlasted Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley and others to pick up the win. Homa's final round of 6-under 66 was good enough to win by two shots on 13-under 275.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in the United Arab Emirates, meaning the second DP World Tour Rolex Series event of 2023 has to go on for another day. The Monday final round of the 2023 Hero...
Who is Sam Ryder? Bio for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open contender
Sam Ryder is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour's second event in the West Coast Swing. While Jon Rahm is looking for a third win in a row, Ryder could secure his first PGA Tour win. Ryder is 33 years old,...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a tough watch on...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,620,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $40,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros. Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
