The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro-am format consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 156 professionals in the field. This year, the 156 pros are once again each paired with an amateur player, forming 156 two-player pairings. The field is split into foursomes for each of the first three days. Each golfer will play one round on the host, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. There will be 52 golfers on each course each day.

7 HOURS AGO