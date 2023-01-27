Tonya Edmond, a professor and interim co-dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW) for 2023. The AASWSW is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners who are dedicated to achieving excellence in the field of social work and social welfare.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO