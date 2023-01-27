ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington People: John Jachimiak

Two of Washington University in St. Louis’ largest student groups are led by one very busy junior: John Jachimiak. As co-president of Heart for the Unhoused, Jachimiak travels to shelters across the region to conduct health screenings. And as president of the campus QuestBridge chapter, Jachimiak gives scholars resources, a voice and, most importantly, a community.
Edmond elected to social work society

Tonya Edmond, a professor and interim co-dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW) for 2023. The AASWSW is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners who are dedicated to achieving excellence in the field of social work and social welfare.
Hook named director of law library

Peter Hook has been appointed director and associate dean of the Law Library at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. Hook , will begin his position July 1. He has been at the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he served as associate director for faculty services, instruction and outreach.
Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jerome R. Cox Jr., senior professor emeritus in computer science & engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Jan. 17, 2023, in St. Louis. He was 97. Cox joined Washington University’s faculty in 1955 and contributed significantly to the areas of biomedical computing,...
Swamidass named AAAS fellow

S. Joshua Swamidass, MD, PhD, an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is among 505 new fellows named by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals.
Luna named 2023 Distinguished Feminist Lecturer

Zakiya Luna, a Dean’s Distinguished Professorial Scholar and associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the 2023 Distinguished Feminist Lecturer Award winner by Sociologists for Women in Society. She was recognized at the organization’s annual awards banquet Jan. 14.
Depression in college-educated Black Americans linked to discrimination

Racial discrimination was found to be a significant force behind higher levels of depression among college-educated Black Americans, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. “Our results indicate that there is an alarming level of depression among upwardly mobile — which we define...
Beating the drum for Samulnori

The members of WashU Samulnori have a nickname for their group: the Sam Fam. “Samulnori is a family, and I really do believe that,” said member Jaz Choi. “We are all very close to each other. That’s something I’m proud of, every year — that we can facilitate such a tight community.”
