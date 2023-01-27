ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strange Pursuits 1/27/2023

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark- The New Stone Age. Chris & Cosey- October (Love Song)
Concrete and Steel Episode 38 - 1/28/2023 (Phantom's Favorite Finds pt. 3)

I'm proud to announce the return of one of my favorite segments:. It's Phantom's Favorite Finds™ part 3. I'm recapping the very best tracks from each of the last 10 episodes, the hits, the songs I couldn't stop listening to. This ended up being my longest show yet, yet every track is a banger! We first kicked things off with a couple of finds from a project I'd been addicted to.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.

