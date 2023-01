On January 28, 2023, at 1:05 PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a victim. Several minutes later, officers were alerted that three male shooting victims, ages 29, 22, and 21, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO