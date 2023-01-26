ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abovethelaw.com

How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work

In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
The Guardian

My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?

Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
Phys.org

Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated

While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
The Hill

Why Reputation Matters At Work And How To Build It

You probably already know this, but the most important career capital you have isn’t your technical skills or academic pedigree. It’s not your title. It’s not even your relationships. It’s your reputation. It’s what you’re known for. It’s what others believe to be true about your character, personality, skills, competencies and values. A great reputation…
blufashion.com

Useful Tips About Medical Translation Services

Medical and healthcare translations need in-depth field knowledge, accuracy, and consistency. And this is not possible without the years-long experience of healthcare translators and subject-matter linguists. Since medical documents comprise information that’s very sensitive and vital to human life, there’s no tolerance for errors and mistakes in translations. With such...
The Independent

Millennial boss praised for response to employee who accused her of ‘undermining’ her

A millennial boss has been praised for the way she responded to an employee who accused her of “undermining” her.In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Kristen, who goes by the username @drowningabovewater94, spoke candidly about working with bosses born in different generations. “I have worked for a narcissistic, psychotic boomer,” she claimed. “And I have also worked for a narcissistic, psychotic Gen X.”She then began sharing the story of how she’s benefited from working for a boss who is a millennial, which refers to the generation born from 1981 to 1996. Kristen specified that she’s turning...
professionalroofing.net

Tips for motivating Gen Z employees

Some Gen Z workers are struggling to be engaged at their jobs, so managers must focus on how to effectively motivate this group of employees. Harvard Business Review offers the following tips to help create a committed, collaborative, motivated team. Communication is key. Be sure you establish transparent, consistent communication...
Upworthy

Alabama community loves deaf Waffle House cook who taught his co-workers to use sign language

Even though companies with workplaces that make accommodations for disabled workers are happier and more profitable, there is still a huge discrepancy in workforce participation between deaf people and those who can hear. According to Deaf People and Employment in the United States, 53% of deaf people are in the workforce as compared to 75.8% of those who can hear.One of the biggest hurdles to deaf people entering the workforce is discriminatory hiring practices, intentional or not.“There are often layers of discriminatory hiring practices that make [workplace participation] statistics still hold true today,” the study says. “Such practices can range from the discriminatory language on the job ad itself, to the application & hiring process, and can even impact the promotion of deaf employees.”
thebureauinvestigates.com

Family lawyers: engaging with journalists

Although for some lawyers, engaging with journalists in family courts will be unfamiliar territory, with a modest amount of pre-reading, adapting to the pilot should hopefully not be overly taxing or burdensome. The guidance that accompanies the pilot is the key document that will guide lawyers, judges and reporters (journalists...
firstthingsfirst.org

Combating new parent loneliness with social connections

Becoming a parent comes with lots of change. Changes to your schedule, your priorities, and your relationships are completely normal and natural parts of adjusting to life as a new parent. But at times, this new role can feel isolating. Even if you do receive outpourings of support from family...
BBC

Cost of living: Zero-hour jobs and the impact on mental health

Aqibur Rahman used to dread getting up for work. The 22-year-old had been surviving in temporary jobs - like factory work and cold-calling - since he was 16. But when prices began soaring in 2021 and, fearing he could be let go from his low paid, zero-hours contract, Aqibur says he went into the darkest place he could be.

