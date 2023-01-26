Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work
In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
CEOs are wrong about employees wanting to WFH—they actually want the best of both worlds
Fully remote roles are taking a backseat to "remote-first" jobs.
My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?
Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Why Reputation Matters At Work And How To Build It
You probably already know this, but the most important career capital you have isn’t your technical skills or academic pedigree. It’s not your title. It’s not even your relationships. It’s your reputation. It’s what you’re known for. It’s what others believe to be true about your character, personality, skills, competencies and values. A great reputation…
Employers, Do You Believe in These Myths About Employees Coming Out in the Workplace?
Allow workers to come out and be authentic in the workplace. When LGBTIQ+ employees are able to come out and be themselves at work, research shows that they’re able to find greater job satisfaction. They stay longer with an employer who supports them, as well. Yet, some studies show that about half of all LGBTQ+ employees keep their personal lives a secret at work.
When should you leave a tip? Americans sound off on 'cultural pressure'
A Wall Street trader and nurse’s assistant discuss the new social pressure around tipping for quick services, while one waitress gives her tipping do’s and don’ts.
Frontline workers are speaking out about the health care crisis!
Tik Tok is ablaze, with more and more, healthcare workers, speaking out, on unsafe work conditions. Pleading, with the administration, to take their concerns seriously, and for something to change.
Business Leaders, It's Time to Talk About One of Your Biggest Problems: Bad Managers
It's no secret that you have bad managers or supervisors working for you.
blufashion.com
Useful Tips About Medical Translation Services
Medical and healthcare translations need in-depth field knowledge, accuracy, and consistency. And this is not possible without the years-long experience of healthcare translators and subject-matter linguists. Since medical documents comprise information that’s very sensitive and vital to human life, there’s no tolerance for errors and mistakes in translations. With such...
Millennial boss praised for response to employee who accused her of ‘undermining’ her
A millennial boss has been praised for the way she responded to an employee who accused her of “undermining” her.In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Kristen, who goes by the username @drowningabovewater94, spoke candidly about working with bosses born in different generations. “I have worked for a narcissistic, psychotic boomer,” she claimed. “And I have also worked for a narcissistic, psychotic Gen X.”She then began sharing the story of how she’s benefited from working for a boss who is a millennial, which refers to the generation born from 1981 to 1996. Kristen specified that she’s turning...
professionalroofing.net
Tips for motivating Gen Z employees
Some Gen Z workers are struggling to be engaged at their jobs, so managers must focus on how to effectively motivate this group of employees. Harvard Business Review offers the following tips to help create a committed, collaborative, motivated team. Communication is key. Be sure you establish transparent, consistent communication...
Alabama community loves deaf Waffle House cook who taught his co-workers to use sign language
Even though companies with workplaces that make accommodations for disabled workers are happier and more profitable, there is still a huge discrepancy in workforce participation between deaf people and those who can hear. According to Deaf People and Employment in the United States, 53% of deaf people are in the workforce as compared to 75.8% of those who can hear.One of the biggest hurdles to deaf people entering the workforce is discriminatory hiring practices, intentional or not.“There are often layers of discriminatory hiring practices that make [workplace participation] statistics still hold true today,” the study says. “Such practices can range from the discriminatory language on the job ad itself, to the application & hiring process, and can even impact the promotion of deaf employees.”
Work-related stress is fueling America’s mental health crisis. Here are solutions to make it better
Fifty percent of employees say work stress is impacting their personal lives.
thebureauinvestigates.com
Family lawyers: engaging with journalists
Although for some lawyers, engaging with journalists in family courts will be unfamiliar territory, with a modest amount of pre-reading, adapting to the pilot should hopefully not be overly taxing or burdensome. The guidance that accompanies the pilot is the key document that will guide lawyers, judges and reporters (journalists...
firstthingsfirst.org
Combating new parent loneliness with social connections
Becoming a parent comes with lots of change. Changes to your schedule, your priorities, and your relationships are completely normal and natural parts of adjusting to life as a new parent. But at times, this new role can feel isolating. Even if you do receive outpourings of support from family...
BBC
Cost of living: Zero-hour jobs and the impact on mental health
Aqibur Rahman used to dread getting up for work. The 22-year-old had been surviving in temporary jobs - like factory work and cold-calling - since he was 16. But when prices began soaring in 2021 and, fearing he could be let go from his low paid, zero-hours contract, Aqibur says he went into the darkest place he could be.
