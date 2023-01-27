Read full article on original website
Hitchner Leads Pepperdine Men's Golf on First Day of Southwestern Invitational
MALIBU, Calif. – Derek Hitchner shot a 3-under 69 to lead the Pepperdine men's golf team at the Waves' own Southwestern Invitational on Monday, finishing tied-eighth. Pepperdine finished tied-sixth out of the 12 teams at the par-72 North Ranch Country Club with a score of 290. They'll head into the second round two-shy of fourth, six away from third and 15- or 20-back of second and first respectively.
#20 Waves Defeat Georgia Tech for First Win
PALO ALTO, California – The #20 Pepperdine men's tennis program got off to a fast start and held off a late Georgia Tech charge on Monday afternoon, defeating the Yellow Jackets 4-1 at the Taube Family Tennis Center for its first win of the season in the Waves' final match of the ITA Kick-Off event.
Jasper Repeats as MPSF Offensive Player of the Week
MALIBU, Calif. – For the second-consecutive week, graduate student Jaylen Jasper has earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's Offensive Player of the Week. It is the third-straight week the Waves have earned the honor as junior Bryce Dvorak and Jasper went back-to-back in the second and third weeks of competition. This is Jasper's third MPSF weekly offensive honor while at Pepperdine, though he also garnered three weekly awards of its kind when playing at Stanford from 2018-20.
#9 Women's Tennis Sweeps Past Memphis, Punches Ticket to ITA Indoors
MALIBU, California – The #9 Pepperdine women's tennis program advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with another dominating performance on Sunday, sweeping Memphis 4-0 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. The other 15 teams and the draw for ITA Indoors, held February 10-13 at the University of Washington,...
Waves Defeated at LMU
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Pepperdine men's basketball team was unable to overcome a hot shooting night for the LMU Lions, falling 84-70 on Saturday night. The Waves (7-16, 0-9 WCC) shot over 90% from the free throw line for the second game in a row, going 18-19 on the night compared to LMU's (16-7, 6-3 WCC) 58%.
Pepperdine Unable to Hold Off #17/20 Gonzaga's Second Half Rally
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team was unable to hold on against #17/20 Gonzaga and fell 67-49 in the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon. The Waves (7-14, 2-9) started hot and took a 28-24 lead over the Bulldogs (21-2, 11-0) heading into halftime, but a 26-point third quarter for Gonzaga put them on top. Pepperdine out-rebound Gonzaga 43-35. BIG WAVES.
Balanced Attack Gives Waves Win on Senior Day
MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program raced well in its final dual and home meet of the season on Saturday, defeating Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference rival Azusa Pacific 185.50-114.50 at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. MEET RECAP. Pepperdine took first in 11 overall events – nine...
#5 Men's Volleyball Sweeps Past George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. — The top attacking team in the country put on a showcase on Saturday, as the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team swept past George Mason 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 to close out the Uvaldo Acosta Memorial Tournament. The Waves (7-1) currently rank first nationally in kills (14.30), hitting...
