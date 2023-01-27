Regarding “Crime dropped 17% in 2022 through SPD initiative, chief tells council” [published Jan. 17 on SBJ.net], respectfully, Chief [Paul] Williams’ numbers are skewed, at best. We stopped calling [Springfield Police Department]. And from talking to other business owners and citizens, we’re not the only ones. According to the article, calls went down 10% from 2021-22. But our calls to SPD have gone down nearly 100% – we quit calling because they produce zero results. Maybe the call numbers did go down, but not likely for the stated reasons.

