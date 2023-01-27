Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Historic Melbourne, Australia, Mansion Is a ‘Picture of ’70s Glamour’
Price: A$46 million (US$32.37 million) This beachfront compound in one of Melbourne, Australia’s most sought-after suburbs has had just two owners in its 100-year history and was last listed for sale in 1971. Known as Teychel, the Moule Avenue property in Brighton features a three-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom...
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
CNBC
Beyoncé, a $100,000-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies
Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output. And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain. The Airlander 10, which...
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
7 great ways you can spend 80,000 United MileagePlus miles for nearly free flights
Using United miles can help you get nearly free travel to destinations around the globe. From economy to first class, here are 7 great ways to spend United MileagePlus miles.
This Mass. town is a trending summer destination for 2023, according to HomeToGo
You'll find it on the Cape. Beach and lake vacations are in high demand this summer, and a seaside town in Massachusetts is among the most sought-out destinations, according to HomeToGo. The vacation rental marketplace recently released a list of the 10 most popular summer destinations, based on U.S. traveler...
mansionglobal.com
The Industrial Town That’s Become Australia’s Hideout for the Ultra Wealthy
If you’ve ever come across the name Byron Bay, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this small, laid-back surfer’s town is within driving distance of Hollywood. After all, actor and Aussie native Chris Hemsworth, his wife, actor and model Elsa Pataky, and their three children—arguably the town’s most famous family—set up shop in Australia’s Byron Bay in 2014, eventually moving into a purpose-built A$30 million 4.2 hectare estate boasting six bedrooms, a media room, gym, spa, games area and vast outdoor living and play spaces. Mr. Hemsworth’s brother and fellow actor Liam lives around the corner, and this humble, beach-filled hippy town has, at various points in time, been home to Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Zac Efron and Natalie Portman.
Singapore Airlines Promises ‘World Class’ Service in New Post-Pandemic Global Advertising Campaign
Singapore Airlines has launched its first new global advertising campaign in the post-pandemic era with a distinctively familiar theme – the promise of world-class service provided by the Kebaya-clad ‘Singapore Girl’ cabin crew. The campaign is entitled ‘Welcome to World Class’ and explores the airline’s commitment to...
11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
sixtyandme.com
Oceanview, Bedbugs and More: Travel Rental Experiences
Have you ever planned an exciting vacation or holiday getaway only to arrive at your dream destination to find your room, condo or villa rental isn’t exactly what you bargained for? Likely you may have traveled quite a distance, you are weary and so anxious to check-in. Sound familiar?
I stayed at the worst-rated hotel in New York City. Even for just $95 a night, it wasn't worth it.
The Bowery Grand Hotel in New York City is one of the worst-rated hotels in NYC on many travel booking sites even though it's cheap and well located.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
TravelPulse
Bermuda Premier 'Confident' St. Regis Resort Casino Remains on Track
Bermuda’s premier said he is confident in the “commitment” of St. Regis Bermuda Resort officials to launch a casino at the property following a meeting last week among government officials, the hotel’s owners and a representative of the proposed casino operator. The St. Regis Bermuda was...
I stayed in 5-star luxury hotels around the world for the first time and 10 things surprised me, from welcome gifts to pillow menus
Insider's reporter stayed in 5-star luxury hotels in the US, Canada, and Italy and was pampered with gifts, designer toiletries, and scented pillows.
Cruises Are Back: An Inside Look at the ‘Celebrity Beyond,’ the Ultimate Luxury Retreat
When the pandemic flipped the planet upside-down back in 2020, there were countless industries that immediately took a huge hit. Restaurants and bars, movie theaters, sporting and music events—businesses all over the world were shuttering overnight. The cruising industry was one of the hardest hit. But now, thanks to vaccine breakthroughs and new hygienic protocols, […]
Hotels Magazine
Hilton’s luxury Conrad brand is having its renaissance moment—and putting its name all over the map
Conrad Hotels and Resorts may have started out as a loophole, but its recent growth trajectory, combined with a deeper focus on guest experiences, is cementing the brand’s position in the luxury marketplace. Though the brand still totters between urban business travel hotel and bucket-list luxury resort, the brand...
