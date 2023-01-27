Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023
Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
valdostatoday.com
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters
One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Georgia produce group celebrates award winners at highly attended show
Georgia produce group celebrates award winners at highly attended show. Attendance at the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, which was Jan. 5-8 in Savannah, Georgia, was back to pre-pandemic numbers. Chris Butts, executive director of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Association (GFVGA), said attendance was more than 3,000, an...
Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
Parker’s adds staff ahead of company expansion
Parker’s, a national convenience store company, recently added three new staff members to support the company’s expansion across Georgia and South Carolina. The new staff members include Nick Hand as the loyalty and brand manager, Miranda Hendricks as the marketing manager, and Vanessa Lehnen as leader of talent acquisition.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
Henry County Daily Herald
Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials company will build a new headquarters in rural Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. Green Georgia LLC will invest $59 million in a project that will create more than 170 jobs. The facility will be located in Thomaston, the seat of Upson County.
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
Georgia gas prices rise once again compared to a week ago
ATLANTA — Once again, the average price for a gallon of gas increased at the pump compared to a week ago. AAA says Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 14 cents higher than it was a week ago at this time.
Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
georgiatrend.com
2023 Most Influential Georgians Awards Ceremony
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Trend honored Georgians from every region in our state. Congratulations to all who were celebrated. Enjoy this video and our photo gallery below!
Georgia Residents Get Snap-Happy at the Gym: Study Finds Love for Selfies and Squats
A new study on the selfie habits of Americans has revealed that Georgia residents are one of the biggest gym selfie-takers in the nation. With an average of 1.71 selfies per week — 11th in the country, — Georgians can’t help but show off their gains. According...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Feb. 3. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
